A terrifying lap: this is the only way to define the 1’57 “767 with which Johann Zarco signed the new record of the Silverstone track, going to take the pole position of the British Grand Prix, his eighth in his career in MotoGP.

The driver of the Prima Pramac Racing was among the fastest all weekend, but in Q2 he really showed off a monstrous performance, proving once more that he deserved confirmation also for 2023. After all, we must not forget that we are talking of the best placed Ducati rider in the World Championship at the moment and the second part of the season seems to be able to restart in the best way for him.

It is a front row that, however, we could almost define surprising, because at its side, only 98 thousandths behind, is Maverick Vinales. A great confirmation for the Spaniard after the podium in Assen, because he shows that he has now understood how to bring out the potential of Aprilia even in the time attack and that he is therefore now ready to battle for the top positions.

Completing the front row will be Jack Miller’s official Ducati, behind by 164 thousandths, while Fabio Quartararo has seen the top 3 slip away by just 7 thousandths and it would have been important for him. We must not forget, in fact, that tomorrow the World Championship leader will have to serve a long lap penalty within the first three laps, so it was essential for him to place his Yamaha as far forward as possible, even if the path to follow at Silverstone does not seem too penalizing. .

The downside is that however “El Diablo” is ahead of his two most accredited rivals, Pecco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro, who will share the second row with him. The Ducati rider is struggling a little harder than in the races before the summer break, so at the moment he doesn’t seem like one of the main candidates for victory for tomorrow’s race.

The Aprilia rider, on the other hand, was the true hero of this qualifying, because until a few moments before the green light he was not even sure he would take part: in FP4 he was the victim of a very bad highside from turn 12, from which he was came out very sore in his right heel, but fortunately without fractures.

The Granollers rider, however, has shown what he is made of, because not only did he get on the saddle after an infiltration, but he also made a great effort, managing to get under the wall of 1’58 “and paying less than two tenths. against the new track record, calling it stoic is really something limiting today.

All Ducati was the third row of the grid, with Marco Bezzecchi very good at setting the seventh time after passing the cut in Q1, despite major traffic problems having forced him to set his time on the third lap of the tire. Enea Bastianini also arrived from Q1, eighth, who also brought the fins on the tail of his Desmosedici GP to Q2, which he had brought to his debut yesterday.

On the other hand, Jorge Martin’s ninth time was a bit disappointing, because the Spaniard was very fast in FP3 this morning, but he managed to repeat himself. The impressive fact, however, is that in the top ten there are the beauty of seven Ducatis, with that of Luca Marini occupying the tenth place in front of the two Suzuki riders of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who continue to have the handicap of not being able to take advantage of the flying lap.

Q1 did not improve the situation for the KTMs, which despite the new exhaust found themselves out of the decisive segment of qualifying. At least one RC16 seemed to be able to pass the cut, but Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder were mocked by Bezzecchi for a handful of thousandths and therefore will have to sprint in 13th and 14th positions.

Completing the fifth row will be the Ducati of Gresini Racing entrusted to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is also the only Desmosedici GP not to have entered the first four rows of the starting grid.

Definitely difficult qualifying also for the Hondas and this says a lot about the black moment of the Japanese manufacturer, because last year Pol Espargaro signed the pole position at Silverstone. Today, however, the Spaniard finds himself 19th and his is not even the best of the RC213Vs, which is that of Alex Marquez.

His brother of art, who crashed into a crash at turn 8, however, did not go much better because he will start 17th, also behind Remy Gardner’s KTM Tech3 and in front of test driver Stefan Bradl, who however seriously risks being penalized for having thwarted Bezzecchi in one of his attempts.

Late night for the other Yamahas: Franco Morbidelli will field his M1 on the 20th box, but it went much worse for Andrea Dovizioso, because the rider from Forlì will start 24th and last, not even being able to break through the two-minute wall.

