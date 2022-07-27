Once the engagement of Alex Rins in LCR has been formalized and waiting for Honda to announce the arrival of Joan Mir and Ai Ogura (in the official team and in Cecchinello respectively), everything suggests that Marc Marquez is the only rider who it will not be replaced in 2023.

Net of the market, the numbers are more revealing than ever: Honda occupies the last position in the constructors’ standings, while the Repsol Honda and LCR team are only ahead of RNF and Tech 3 in the team standings. This really gives an idea of ​​how critical the position of the Japanese brand and Pol Espargaro is.

Polyccio arrived last year in the garage he had always dreamed of and, two years later, he will leave with an incredible disappointment, having lived one of the worst experiences as a MotoGP rider, at least in terms of results.

The season has already reached the halfway point and will start again at Silverstone in less than ten days. The younger of the Espargaro brothers is 17th in the general classification with only 40 points after losing the last two races (Germany and the Netherlands) due to the consequences of the injury sustained in the fall at Sachsenring.

The Catalan’s position is the worst in his MotoGP experience and equals that of his first year in KTM (2017). It is in the Austrian team that he will most likely return next year even if he will do so with the Tech 3 colors, satellite team of the Mattighofen manufacturer.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The exit of Pol Espargaro will coincide with that of Alex Marquez (whose signing with Gresini was made official a few weeks ago) and Takaaki Nakagami. In all likelihood, the Japanese will give way to Ai Ogura, who will come up from Moto2.

Despite having only four bikes on the grid, the path of the two Honda pits has been tremendous, with up to seven rider changes in the last five years. Three of them, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow decided to hang up their helmets and retire after their last year in HRC, although the latter had decided to extend their career as test riders and return to racing as a wild card. .

“We have to improve and we have to change our procedures, our way of thinking”, acknowledged Alberto Puig, HRC team manager, after the last race before the summer break, in the Netherlands. All the rumors that come out of the official Honda garage agree that the problem is the RC213V transformed into a bike that devours the riders, who find themselves unable to take it to the limit without risking too much and ending up on the ground. Among all the Honda riders, there are 44 crashes to date, 10 of which have been suffered by Pol Espargaro, whose value is as great as the frustration that accompanies him.