MotoGP, Pol Espargaró’s conditions after the crash in Portimão PL2

MotoGP and its fans are in suspense following Pol Espargaró’s accident fifteen minutes from the end of PL2 in Portimão. The pilot was always conscious, but that he had suffered a serious injury was perceptible from several clues: extended red flag, transport by ambulance to the medical center and by helicopter to hospital in Faro. After the session, the MotoGP medical director, dr. Angel Charte presented an initial picture of the conditions of the Spaniard, who suffered severe trauma to the chest and back.

Charte’s words

“The pilot suffered a bad fall with a large polytraumatic contusionand it will be necessary to understand at what level it will be after having done the complementary examinations in the Faro hospital on the entire spine, back and lumbo-sacral. He is perfectly on a cerebral and neurological levelhe has not lost consciousness at any time and there is no need to intubate him“, these are the words reported by Sky Sports MotoGP. “The fact remains that he suffered a severe pulmonary contusion which will be analyzed with the resonances at the hospital. I insist that there is a severe polycontusion of the spine as well as a pulmonary contusion, which we will have to keep under observation to see how it evolves. He is conscious, he responds perfectly, even if he is a little sedated due to the drugs we have administered to him. The neurological situation is absolutely normal, he moves his legs well and there is no fear of any type of bone injury. I can’t say what the worst case scenario could be, I can only say that he is neurologically fine, the conditions we have seen on the track and in the hospital are stable, there are no major concerns even if we have to see the exams in Faro hospital in detail“.