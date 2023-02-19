Back on the KTM RC16 that he largely contributed to developing for four years before leaving to go to Honda, Pol Espargaro completed the first winter test with the feeling that he needed to accumulate more kilometers to see clearly, having to regain confidence with the Austrian motorcycle. However he was also one of the more enthusiastic drivers, with a smile on his face despite his 13th fastest time.

“I must say that I am satisfied. I asked for some things about the bike that have been improved, engine settings and a new power unit, some different aerodynamic elements,” observed the Spaniard at the end of the final day of testing in Sepang. “At the end of the day I was happy, with used tires I was in the medium range of 59 high, which is not bad for our bike here. I was quite comfortable throughout the day, when I set the time in the morning I was already in the top 5. I can’t complain.”

Twentieth on the first day, third on the second and thirteenth in the combined, Espargaro positively evaluated the overall work carried out in the garage. He tried to contextualize the raw performance, that of a first test, I mean that saw all the brands bring the fruits of months of development work in the factory to the track. He also believes that the successful time attacks of some of his rivals explain why he was relegated to nine tenths off the best time.

At the end of the day, however, it was pointed out to him that the standings did not really honor KTM, so he objected: “Yes, I was in the top 5 all day long. It’s like being in a children’s playroom, in the first hour I was seventh I think. Then I finished thirteenth but it wasn’t the day to be in front of everyone, that’s at Portimao”.

Loaded with an optimism that contrasts somewhat with the frankness of the KTM managers, he insisted: “We need to launch ourselves into racing. It’s so easy to set the time at the end of the day or after two, three days of testing. When you are in full stress, you ride on different tracks, there you see the real potential and the real level”.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

“In Malaysia I was a little faster last year, in terms of pace I was the fastest. In Mandalika I was the fastest on the whole grid both on one lap and on pace. Then we saw the disastrous year I had. You have to be performing during the race weekends, not during the tests. That’s why I want to go to Portimao, to finish up and improve the little things we’re missing on the bike and to make things work”, continues the rider from Granollers.

Pol Espargaro concluded these tests as the best KTM rider, but above all with satisfaction for the developments he was able to test: “I have the feeling that we did our job well, both over one lap and in terms of pace. Sure we could be further up the table but with age you learn that certain things are useless. We did what we had to do and we are all quite happy. We will show it in Portimao”.

The Spaniard considered the Malaysian event as the only one that allowed him to evaluate the big evolutions, and he and his technical staff at Tech 3 worked hard in all the important areas. In fact, the happiness of the work done on the engine was noted, on which he was able to concentrate on the last day of testing in Sepang.

“You have to advance step by step. The engine area has made excellent progress,” she explained. “Surely you have to ask for more and more. We are human and we would like unlimited material. The more material there is, the better it is for the riders, but small steps must be taken to improve the bike. I think the pace we made on Sunday on the final day of testing was good. I’m not very nervous about that.”

For the next tests in Portugal, scheduled for 11 and 12 March, he no longer expects big news, but to work “on small adjustments and slight changes to the bike, not only for KTM but for all manufacturers”. he precised. “It’s clear that Portimao is a good track to work on the settings because it’s very demanding in terms of the position of the bike, the suspension and everything else due to the height difference. But I think it’s the best place to test the aerodynamics and performance of the engine”.

These tests in the Algarve will be the last before the season, then there will only be a few days left to prepare for the start of the championship, which will take place on the same track. For Pol Espargaro, expectations are already high and he is only interested in the top 5: “We have to aim for this, I don’t know what awaits me, but surely all the others will be strong. I feel strong as well as the Pierer Mobility group, ready to fight for something good. We are not at the top of the standings, but I think we can stay there. We are ready for Portimao”.

“After the first day, I have to say that I was surprised by the fact that the situation had changed so much and that the bike reacted like it does now, but it’s a test. Certainly during race weekends, if you have a day like we had on our Day 1 for example, the weekend is ruined. You are not in Q2 and are off to a bad start for the Sprint Race. It’s important to be fast from day one and that’s what we’ll try to do in the Portimao race, because we’ll have already done the test and so it’ll be easier.”

With Charlotte Guerdoux