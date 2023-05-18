Pol Espargaró continues to recover from the serious crash that saw him star in the Portuguese Grand Prix, which opened the 2023 MotoGP season. The GasGas driver crashed in the second free practice session, at turn 10 of the Portimao circuit, a very dangerous point due to the absence of airfences and the size of the gravel on the escape route, closer to the stones than the gravel of other circuits.

The crash was so severe that Espargaró suffered one of the most serious injuries of his career, including multiple fractures to his jaw and back, as well as nerve damage and a pulmonary contusion.

The Spaniard was even hospitalized in intensive care and after his resignation he had to regain mouth mobility and walking, as well as regain strength in some muscles, as he stated when he reappeared on social networks a few days after the incident.

It has been almost a month and a half since then. Pol Espargaró has continued to train and, although in this period he has been out of MotoGP racing as planned, the truth is that he is already thinking about a date to return to the World Championship. He confirmed this last weekend during the French Grand Prix at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans.

Speaking on DAZN’s ‘Paddock Abierto by Aprilia’ programme, the Catalan confirmed the date of his return. “Getting on a bike is my medicine every day, it’s what I strive for every day. I want to go back to one of the three remaining races before the summer break,” he said.

He also spoke about the accident, which he acknowledged was his fault: “It was one of those crashes that you don’t want to repeat. It was my fault, I was coming out of the pits and it caught me by surprise, at a time when I didn’t I expected it. We had temperature problems with the rear tire and I didn’t anticipate it enough. I’m mainly responsible, but it’s good to see that there are reactions,” added Espargaró.

“I had a very bad time, I lost nine kilos and all the body mass that goes with it. Apart from fractures, the main problem I had was neurological in nature. I was in a lot of pain and barely slept two or three hours a day. It’s more under control now,” he concluded.