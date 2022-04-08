Pol Espargaro, 11th in the Austin Friday combined standings, lost provisional access to Q2 by less than a tenth. After a crash without consequence in the morning session and a failure on his RC213V at the end of the first session, the Honda rider had to manage Friday fighting a gastroenteritis that physically tested him.

In such precarious conditions and on such a physically demanding track as the Austin circuit, being able to almost grab the top 10 can be considered an act of heroism. The little less than four tenths that separate him from his teammate (sixth), make him optimistic looking at Saturday, provided that his stomach problems are resolved between the afternoon and the American night.

“The problem is not the bike, but my stomach. Yesterday I ate or drank something that made me sick. This morning I spent some time in the bathroom and in the afternoon I ran out of strength. On this track, if you don’t have strength, with the amount of changes in direction there are, you suffer a lot ”, summed up Espargaro, satisfied overall with the performance on the Honda. However, he clarifies that the Ducatis on this track on the flying lap are from another planet: “The bike is fine, but on the flying lap the Ducatis are incredibly fast, I don’t think we can match them, the qualifying will be complicated”.

Polyccio had already said on Thursday in Austin that he expected to see a very competitive Marc Marquez on the track, despite the two races he was forced to miss. On Friday free practice, the eight-time world champion took five laps of margin before returning to lap at the pace of the fastest. “Marc was very quick, I analyzed his data and there is a lot of room for improvement. We can both improve about three or four tenths, so we should stay there, ”said the younger Espargaro brothers.