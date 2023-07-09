Pol Espargaró returned to Tech3 astride the KTM after his spell at Honda in hopes of keeping up with the factory riders this year, but a serious crash during free practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix kept him out of all races from the start of the season. The Catalan is slowly recovering from eight fractures and is expected to return to the race at Silverstone after the summer break.

Forced into an observer role, Espargaró has had a tough few months, both physically and mentally. He has followed every race closely, but has watched with some displeasure at the good performance of the KTM, especially when Brad Binder won the Sprints, when he fought for the win in the long race at the Spanish GP or when Jack Miller struggled for the podium.

“The bike has changed quite a bit,” commented Espargaró, who rode an RC16 that had lagged behind during pre-season testing. “I have to say that at the beginning of the year, in America or Argentina, I wasn’t worried about losing the races because they weren’t going very well. I said to myself ‘I’m not so bad at home’, but then Jerez arrived and it was painful! I found it difficult to watch the races on TV. Jack became very fast and I was at his level in pre-season. I started seeing what they were doing and it was tough.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, no threat to Pol Espargaró

It’s not just on the track that things have changed at KTM since the start of the season: the brand is preparing to welcome Pedro Acosta in MotoGP, as it is obliged to do by contract, on pain of risking the young Spaniard from good hopes, but to do so he will have to make room for him.

“It’s their problem, not mine,” laughs Espargaró, who also has a contract for the 2024 season, just like Binder and Miller in the factory team. The young Spanish talent, who is currently second in the Moto2 championship, is therefore not a threat in the eyes of the number 44, who is above all determined to return to racing at a good level.

“I have a two-year contract. I was injured and didn’t think about it. It’s a two-year contract, and KTM and GasGas are not a team for me at the moment, but a family. I spoke to Pit Beirer and Hubert Trukenpolz and they are really mine friends. We talk very openly. We talked about what the riders do and they told me what they think of the newcomers. I talk openly with them.”

“At the moment I’m focusing on my recovery and getting back on track. I still have a year and a half left on my contract. I just want to come back, get results and show them that I have to stay. If I don’t get enough results to deserve to stay here, I will be happy to stay on the bench and make way for the youngsters. But I intend to show that I still have a lot of speed.”

The rider likely to bear the brunt of Pedro Acosta’s arrival is Augusto Fernández, the only one of the four KTM riders currently competing in MotoGP who does not have a contract for the 2024 season, but Pol Espargaró praises his compatriot’s performance, who is been able to carry on Tech3 in his absence.

“He brought excellent energy to the garage, I like him a lot. He does good things, but the atmosphere in the garage has completely changed compared to last year, and this is also thanks to Augusto. He is committed, pushes and is fast” .