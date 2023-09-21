Pol Espargaró is usually one of the most cautious drivers on the grid when it comes to statements. On Thursday’s Indian Grand Prix, after several laps at the new Buddh International Circuit, he agreed that the standards he presents are mostly acceptable, similar to those found at other tracks in the championship.

For the GasGas driver, there were those who shouted scandal ahead of time, and who ended up influencing each other: “The impression I got from the circuit is very good, maybe we were too harsh before arriving”, summed up the youngest of the Granollers brothers, one of those who had no problem obtaining the necessary visa to travel to India, which this weekend will host the MotoGP for the first time in history.

One might think that “Polyccio”, due to the very serious accident he was involved in at Portimao in the first grand prix of the season and which caused him to miss almost half the year, might be particularly sensitive to safety issues. Yet, his words seem to certify that the facility is suitable for hosting a race without any doubt.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At turns 4 and 12 the safety level is right. But there are many circuits on the calendar with difficult areas. In some places there isn’t the margin we would like, but we came with very low expectations. The safety level is very higher than we expected,” added number 44, very clear in his assessment: “There is no real problem at the moment, but if we were to return next year we would ask for a little more margin.”

For the Spaniard, the track is very attractive for its variety: “The track can be one of the most fun in the championship. It has changes in gradients, fast and slow corners”, described the Catalan, who used his brother Aleix’s simulator to start familiarizing yourself with the track. However, there is still a margin from virtual reality to on-site experience. “My brother used a simulator, but it didn’t seem very real to me. Then, when we got here, we did a few laps on foot and I already know him,” concluded Espargaró.