Pol Espargaro suffered the most serious accident of his career on the first day of testing in Portimão, in the first round of the season. An accident that caused him multiple injuries over a large part of his body, forcing him to miss the first eight stages of the calendar.

When he returned to Silverstone at the beginning of August, he was obviously in much more limited physical condition than his rivals. Even though almost two months and four race weekends have passed since then, Sunday’s race at the Buddh International Circuit represented a real challenge for the physical condition of the GasGas Tech3 driver.

The terrible heat, which at the time of the race exceeded 35 degrees, and the high level of humidity, created problems for some riders who, like Jorge Martin, needed assistance to recover from the effort.

After crossing the finish line in 13th place, Espargaro admitted he was forced to reduce his pace to complete the 21 laps.

“I lost a lot of time because I felt very weak physically, about half a second per lap. If I hadn’t given up, I wouldn’t have finished the race. But I guess this is part of the recovery process,” summed up the youngest of the Granollers brothers .

“I had never reached 198 beats per minute. I was very surprised, because I don’t reach these speeds even at home when I train on the bicycle. This race is very extreme,” added the Spaniard.

As if that wasn’t enough embarrassment, Sunday’s race was initially scheduled for 24 laps, a distance that was later reduced by three at the request of the riders themselves due to the extreme conditions.

“We asked to reduce the race distance during the Safety Commission meeting because, in addition to the high temperatures, if we had completed the distance initially planned it would have taken us 42 and a half minutes to finish the race. In Montmeló, for example, it takes us around 38 minutes,” said the Catalan, who, despite the wear, was impressed by the circuit in the MotoGP opener.

“I don’t think the track needs to be changed, because it has a lot of character and personality and I like it a lot. We just need to widen some escape spaces for when we make mistakes,” concluded Espargaro.