The official registration of Pol Espargaro means nothing, given that on Thursday the Granollers driver will have to present all the medical documentation on this week’s treatments and pass the check by the doctors of the Sachsenring circuit and of the world championship, headed by Doctor Angel Charte.

If Pol passes this check, he will be declared fit to take part in the German Grand Prix and get on his KTM RC16 with the GasGas team colors, with which up to now he has only been able to perform the Friday free practice of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

With Pol’s entry, the KTM satellite team owned by IRTA president, Hervé Poncharal, will try to complete the first weekend of the season with both regular riders. The Catalan has returned to the Austrian marque after a difficult two years at Honda and rookie Augusto Fernandez continues to be one of the few riders on the grid to have scored in the six long races so far.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

With Pol’s return to the GasGas line-up, the work of the KTM test rider, Jonas Folger, who replaced the Spaniard at Austin, Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello, comes to an end, without many pretensions other than to carry out his job with dignity.

Folger, originally from Mühldorf, will thus not have the opportunity to contest his home race, but will still be at the Sachsenring in the event that Pol fails the medical exam. This probability seems strange, given that the Catalan was already ready to travel to Italy, but in the end he made the decision to wait an extra week in agreement with the doctors and the team.