The race weekend at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix did not start well for Pol Espargaro.

The Tech 3 GasGas team rider received a penalty that he will have to serve on the grid this Sunday for having obstructed Marc Marquez, the Repsol Honda HRC team rider, during the second free practice session that took place this afternoon.

The native of Granollers, who takes part in the second race weekend of the season after a long break due to a serious injury (multiple back and jaw fractures due to a bad fall in Free Practice 2 of the Portuguese Grand Prix), he will have to start 3 positions behind the spot he deserved in qualifying due to a maneuver with which he hindered Marquez.

A few minutes from the end of the session, Marquez was intent on setting his fastest lap with the intention of improving his position and entering the Q2 of Qualifying directly. At turn 4, however, he found Espargaro and the stewards investigated the matter, believing that Espargaro “was disturbing another driver”.

After what happened at Turn 4, Marquez was unable to improve and thus missed direct access to Q2 for tomorrow’s qualifying, finishing the session in 13th position.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The official press release issued by the stewards formalizing the penalty imposed on Pol Espargaro reads as follows: “On 18 August 2023, at 16:06:42, during the free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix, Pol Espargaro was observed while he was driving slowly, disturbing another driver in turn 4”.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to the MotoGP competitors and teams, disturbing the session and is considered irresponsible driving. It is therefore a violation of article 1.21.2 of the FIM Sporting Regulations.”

“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP commissioners have imposed a 3-place grid penalty on Pol Espargaro to be served in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.”

“Following the penalty protocols issued to the teams, this action was considered a type 2.b incident: slow driving on the racing line during the last 10 minutes of practice, disturbing another driver and directly affecting his passage into Q2” .

“As a first offense of the season, the appropriate penalty here is three places on the grid.”

We remind you that this sanction imposed on Espargaro will only apply to the Grand Prix to be held on Sunday. For the Sprint Race, on the other hand, the GasGas team rider won’t have to discount anything and will be able to start from the box he manages to conquer.