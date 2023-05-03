Pol Espargaró recovering

It’s a crippled 2023 MotoGP World Championship. Many, too many injuries, which affected the start of the season. We remember the first very well: Pol I will espargaro who tumbles into the gravel in Portimão and ends up against a wall of tires covered only by a billboard. The lack of an air fence certainly worsened the consequences of the Catalan’s accident, which he reported eight different fracturesincluding to the jaw and a dorsal vertebra, as well as pulmonary contusions and an ear injury.

After a month of convalescence, in which he was unable to eat and speak properly, Espargaró saw the light. And he’s back to talking to his fans via Instagram.

Espargaró’s words

The GASGAS team rider greeted his followers like this: “Hi everyone! I’m finally back on social media. It has been a month and a week since the accident and I can talk a little, I say this because I broke my jaw in two places, I was with my mouth completely closed for four weeks after the accident: I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight, but finally i can smile and i can speak quite wellso that’s why I make this message“.

Eight fractures

“Also I had an ear injury which was operated on after the accident, I’ve had eight fractures in the body, two in the ribs, one in the neck, three in the back which I think are taking a little longer because the back fractures are the ones the doctors are still looking at quite a bit. One got better, but lost half its size“, continued the Catalan. “You know what happens when you play with this type of injury, in the vertebrae you have to be very careful because it is very easy to injure the spinal cord, so we are working with the doctors hand in hand to get back as soon as possible, but first of all I need to get back to health. I am the first to want to jump on the bike. Especially after the Jerez results, the factory is working hard and the bike is a rocket right now, so I can’t wait. I wanted to thank you for all the messages you have sent me during this period, they have been very important in keeping me motivated and getting me back on my bike as soon as possible. Thanks to my team and to all the people who are with me when I race, because they have been texting me almost every day and that’s incredible. I don’t know when I’ll be back on the bike honestly, I intend to keep you a little more updated than in the last month and a half: thanks for all the messages, I love you so much“.