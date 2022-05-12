Pol Espargaro joined Honda last year with a two-year contract, and everything suggested he could stay in 2023. However, Suzuki’s shock decision to leave MotoGP at the end of 2022 (officially confirmed Thursday after Motorsport.com had given the anticipation), has upset the drivers market, which now sees the 2020 world champion Joan Mir at the center.

The Honda rider categorically said that his place in Honda in 2023 is not in question: “Well, there are two ways to call that. Rumors or fake news, ”said Espargaro, currently 12th in the overall standings before the French GP, when asked about his plans for 2023 by Motorsport.com/Autosport. “We live in a world increasingly surrounded by fake news. It all started with an Italian journalist whom Alberto Puig told me about after the race ”.

“It’s not true, it’s false. But we’re seeing all the politics in the world with fake news, it’s hard to control. A bad reporter does these things, so in the end I officially say that I don’t comment on these rumors. Rumors are rumors, fake news is fake news. I will be here until Valencia, when it is official we will talk about it ”.

But when asked if he was worried about the future, Espargaro replied that his concerns were no greater than usual, having a good career: “I’m a rider, I’m in MotoGP and I want to stay here. If I am not in Honda I will be elsewhere. Otherwise I’ll be a team manager or something. I don’t know, I’ve had a fantastic career no matter what. But I hope it will continue to be that of a pilot. If not, I will have had a great career, having fought for many years with the best riders in the world. I definitely want to stay here, but I’m not worried. I would be at 21, not now ”.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir’s manager: “There are no signed contracts”

Paco Sanchez, manager of Joan Mir, reveals that there are no contracts signed with Honda or with any manufacturer, but confirms that he is talking to everyone. Sanchez revealed at Le Mans that Mir’s priority was to continue with Suzuki, but is now engaging in discussions with manufacturers who he feels can take advantage of his talent.

He also stated that there is no rush and that he will negotiate as if Suzuki is not leaving: “Joan’s priority was to renew with Suzuki. So we tried to renew the contract with Shinichi Sahara first and then with Livio Suppo, from October last year. So they know that Joan would like to renew and we have no doubt that they would extend the contract, so our position was comfortable. We waited because Livio had arrived at the last moment, so we understood that he wanted to close this thing “.

“After everything that happened, with the news appearing on Motorsport.com, I obviously started contacting all the team managers in the paddock, the ones that I believe may have the bike for Joan,” continued Sanchez. “I didn’t call everyone, because it didn’t make sense. I’m not interested in going to Tech 3 or Pramac. My priority is to find a factory bike. So I contacted all of them, we have some meetings here. I will try to close something as soon as possible, but we are not worried, we are not in a weak position. Joan is a world champion, I think her potential on a bike is very high ”.

Paco Sanchez, however, is not unbalanced and prefers not to go into details: “We have some meetings here, but I can’t say more. There are great journalists who say that we have signed with Yamaha or with Honda, but it is all absolutely false. We can be close with one of them, yes we could. But in my world I am a lawyer, contracts are zero or facts. It’s 100% or nothing. Anything can happen every day, tomorrow Joan could have an accident while driving, we don’t have anything signed. We have nothing. This is the truth. I will keep more or less the same conditions we had with Suzuki. This is our top priority. Otherwise, Joan will go home. You will not ride with the hideous contracts that KTM and Ducati are now offering to their riders. I have another rider in MotoGP (Remy Gardner, ed) and I know how bad his contract is. Remy accepted it, but for Joan it is unacceptable ”.

Sanchez also confirmed that Suzuki’s initial offer to Mir in Portugal was unacceptable and consisted of having less than his first contract in 2019 when he was a rookie: “The first offer in Portimao was unacceptable. Last year and earlier this year we talked about maintaining the conditions he had. Sahara had said they were interested, we needn’t have worried. And it’s true, it took us months to sign a contract with Davide Brivio in 2019 for the first time. It was about six or seven months before the signing, so they are really slow in making these documents. But I was not worried, because I had the word of Davide Brivio, and this time I had that of Sahara ”.

“Joan was happy, because she is happy with the team, with the performance, they are improving the bike. Everything was perfect, suddenly it changed. Because? I think it was a decision made by people who don’t have the passion for MotoGP. It was made by people in suits in Japan who never came here. They are not worried about the people who work there. For me it sucks, because everyone here is professional. They have achieved great results with little budget, they don’t deserve to be in this situation ”.

If Joan Mir went to Honda, he would be back on the team with Marc Marquez. But when asked what he thought of this challenge, the Majorcan replied: “Go to any rider and ask him if he wants to be a teammate of what I’m sure is the best in history. What you can learn from a rider like him is enormous “.