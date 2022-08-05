MotoGP is back on track at Silverstone for the first two sessions of free practice for the British GPand with them the technical torment of the Honda official, still in crisis of results in a season absolutely to be forgotten. The performances of Pol Espargaróreally 16 ° in PL2 – 11th in PL1 – and immediately behind Stefan Bradl, 15th and called to replace Marc Marquez, highly anticipated in the box of the Japanese team.

Tests that on the one hand provided the first feedback, but which also helped all the riders to readjust to the bike, especially after five weeks of inactivity from racing. A physical and psychological work, underlined by Espargaró himself: “Today we worked mainly on me – he has declared – it was the most important thing we tried. We also worked a little on the aerodynamic package before the break. But after more or less seven weeks without racing, it was a bit strange to get back to a MotoGP and today I worked on myself. My brain will continue to work tonight and I’m sure we’ll be able to push harder tomorrow. The bike is working quite well at the moment, so let’s see what tomorrow has in store for us. It’s nice to be back ”.

Finally, the performance of Bradllong away from the Silverstone circuit, but still able to close the second session even in front of the most experienced teammate: “I think my lap with the soft tire today was good, I’m happy with the performance – explained Bradl – I haven’t been here since 2016, so this morning it was a bit difficult to find the way, but I managed to remember it. Some changes to our setting made the bike easier to ride in the afternoon. So far so good, we have found a better setting. Tomorrow we will need one more step to keep up with the others. The soft tire is making a difference and I am able to achieve a lot of performance ”.