The GasGas driver was the victim of an accident in Friday practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, in a situation considered “ugly” because it was unexpected and because the tumble led him to do somersaults that ended up hitting the driver against the tire barriers,which should have been protected by an airfence.

Three months and seven Grands Prix later, Pol Espargaró was seen in the paddock at the Assen circuit, where he reunited with his team on Friday and spoke to reporters about his ordeal on Saturday.

Back to his ideal weight after losing more than eight kilos due to being unable to eat, the youngest of the Granollers brothers hopes to be back on his bike at Silverstone in the first weekend of August, when the Mondo will be back in action after the summer break.

Espargaró said his first intention was to get back on track three weeks ago in Italy. However, the result of a last radiological test made his participation in one of the three consecutive rounds (Mugello, Sachsenring and Assen) which closed the first part of the season inadvisable.

With a very emotional appearance, number 44 took stock of the chronological evolution of his physical conditions and, with them, also of his emotional state.

“I had so many fractures in the hospital that I didn’t know where the pain was coming from. This is how the situation has developed in the last three months. I fractured three vertebrae; two healed well and quickly, but the other was slower. In two weeks everything will be fine,” said Espargaró, who revealed that he had spent several days awake in pain, “crying all night”.

In addition to the back injury, which affected nerve endings in the area, the GasGas driver stressed how difficult it was not being able to eat, as his mouth had been stitched shut.

“The worst thing was the four weeks without eating, with my mouth shut. I lost two kilos a week. I looked in the mirror and I didn’t recognize myself,” said the Spaniard, who didn’t hesitate to explain that he had even thought to stop running. “Of course I thought about quitting. With this kind of serious injury, everything is thought of. I have my wife and my two daughters, and without them it would have been impossible for me to get through it. I would have shot myself,” he said.

“But this is part of our sport and the only thing I know how to do is ride a motorcycle”, continued the Catalan, “eternally grateful” to the Pierer Mobility group for its support. “I never imagined that they would support me so much. They even sent me a simulator that they developed in house, so that I could train with my data and on the circuit of my choice,” Espargaró said.

As for his future, ‘Polyccio’ is determined to complete the remaining year and a half of his contract with GasGas, as he believes he still has enough time to prove he deserves that place, ‘and to pay back all the love that has been shown to me.” On the possibility that Pedro Acosta’s promotion could lead to a situation in which three candidates (he, Augusto Fernández and Acosta) fight for those two places, Pol shrugs: “It’s their problem [del GasGas]not mine”.

