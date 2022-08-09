The Spaniard, who hopes to formalize his return to KTM in the next three weeks, most likely at the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix, is sure to have a long second half of the season.

After an extraordinary winter and an encouraging first race, in which he fought for victory and placed himself on the podium, he and the rest of the Honda riders entered a free fall dynamic that prevented anyone from returning to the podium. There is a very significant fact: despite having missed six races, Marc Marquez, 14th in the general points standings, is the first of the drivers of the Tokyo House, with a margin of 15 races on Takaaki Nakagami, who is second (16 °).

The absence of the youngster from Cervera (Lleida) should have entrusted his teammate with the leading role in the development of the RC213V. However, his telegraphic switch to KTM prompted Honda to focus the entire process on Nakagami – Alex Marquez, who will ride a Gresini Racing Ducati next season, has been riding the same bike since round one in Qatar.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At Silverstone this weekend, Espargaró never managed to find a feeling that would allow him to be optimistic. On Saturday he was unable to pass the first qualifying phase and in the opening laps of Sunday’s race he remained at the back of the group, until he gradually overtook his rivals and crossed the line in 14th place, two tenths of a second behind. Nakagami and 13.9 seconds behind the winner Pecco Bagnaia.

After the race Pol Espargaró said he was more frustrated by the lack of reaction from Honda, despite his delicate situation – he is at the bottom of the constructors’ classification – than by the result of this last event.

“What worries me is that Honda does not express itself, that there is no reaction. I don’t think Honda is very worried. I don’t know what to think. The worst thing is that a manufacturer like this doesn’t show its muscles,” he said. Espargaró told Motorsport.com.

“Five years ago it seemed unthinkable that the Japanese brands would gradually get rid of the Italian brands and that the Italian ones would take off. It was something that could not have been foreseen”, added the Catalan, very surprised by the lack of foresight and ability to adaptation to the new situation of the most successful club in the history of the championship.

“The problem is that I have no idea what Honda is thinking; I don’t know if what is happening here will arrive in Japan. At first glance it doesn’t seem like it, because we are not getting the necessary material to improve the bike,” concluded the HRC rider. .