After a five-week summer break, the MotoGP World Championship restarts this weekend at Silverstone, with the first of the final nine races of the season.

For Pol Espargaro, who struggled a lot in the first part of the season, the summer break was a good time to fully recover from the serious rib injury he suffered in Germany in the penultimate race before the summer, which prevented him from taking part in the race. of Assen at the end of June.

“The break was positive for me, I was able to recover from the rib injury suffered in Germany and went back to training”, explained the Catalan driver in the preview of the British GP.

Until the podium obtained in last year’s GP of Emilia Romagna, the season of his debut with Honda, Espargaro’s best result in 2022 was the fifth place at the British Grand Prix.

“We had a great weekend at Silverstone last year and I’m working hard to repeat that experience, but there’s still a lot to do,” explained Espargaro.

“It’s a track we adapted very well on last year, so I hope to start the second half of the season better than the last few races,” he added, referring to the difficulties he has had this season riding the RC213V.

Espargaro, who will almost certainly not race for Honda next season, returning to KTM to defend Team Tech3’s colors, is now aiming to finish the season in the best possible way.

“It was a nice holiday, but now I’m focused on returning to racing,” said the Granollers rider.