The good news that arrived late yesterday evening from the hospital in Faro is that Pol Espargaro is not in danger of life, but this does not mean that the consequences reported by the GasGas rider in the terrible accident of FP2 in Portimao are not serious .

As reported by the MotoGP organization, the rider from Granollers was the victim of a fractured jaw and a dorsal vertebrae. But that’s not all, because he also suffered a pulmonary trauma, for which he will have to remain under observation at the Portuguese hospital.

At the moment it is not clear whether the Spaniard, who was returning to the KTM orbit after two forgettable years in Honda, will need surgery, but what is certain is that a rather long stop is expected for him.

For what was the dynamics of the accident, however, one could say that he was almost lucky: he ran into a highside on the brow of turn 10 and then rolled very fast towards the barriers, with the gravel of the Algarve track she managed to drop her speed for next to nothing.

This has generated great controversy on the issue of track safety, given that the drivers had already complained that the gravel along the track was not suitable both for testing and for last year’s race.

The impact against the barriers was really very strong and, among other things, there was also the risk of him being hit by his RC16, which had a very similar trajectory after the fall, deviating just a few moments before hitting the protections.

Although the pilot was declared conscious almost immediately, the seriousness of the situation had been quite clear from the outset, leading to the display of the red flag and the subsequent transfer by helicopter of “Polyccio” to the hospital in Faro, from which he expect further updates in the next few hours.