Pol Espargaro was thrown off his GasGas-branded KTM in the latter stages of FP2 of the season-opening race in Portugal last month, hitting a tire barrier that was not protected by airfences.

The Spaniard was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, including those to his jaw and back.

Pol underwent surgery and had his jaw locked for the next four weeks to aid in his recovery.

Now able to speak again, Espargaro took to his Instagram channel to offer an update on his recovery.

“I’m finally back on social media,” Espargaro said.

“It’s been a month and a week since the accident. I can talk a little, because I broke my jaw in two pieces and kept it completely closed for four weeks after the accident.”

“I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight. But I can finally smile and speak quite well. Also, I had an ear injury that was operated on after the accident. I had several injuries.”

“I’ve had eight fractures throughout my body: two in the ribs, one in the neck, three in the back, which are taking a little longer to heal because the doctors are checking deeply.”

“There is a vertebra that has lost half its size. So when you play with these types of vertebra injuries, you have to be very careful because as soon as the vertebra is injured, it is very easy to damage the spinal cord.”

“So, we are working hand in hand with the doctors to get back as soon as possible.”

“I have to get back to health, but I’m the first to want to get on the bike, especially after the results in Jerez (where Brad Binder won the Sprint and finished second in the Grand Prix, with Jack Miller third in both races).”

“The brand is working hard and the bike is a rocket right now.”

“I can’t wait to get started. I just want to thank you for all the messages you have sent me during this time.”

“It was very important to keep me motivated and to get me back as soon as possible. Thanks also to my team and to all the people who are with me when I race.”

“I can’t wait to get on the bike. I don’t know when, but it will be soon.”

Espargaro is currently being replaced in GasGas Tech3 by the German Jonas Folger, who had already been a rider for the French team when he defended the Yamaha colours.

After two difficult years at Honda, Espargaro returned to KTM – with which he raced between 2017 and 2020 – tying himself once again to Herve Poncharal’s team, which had been the one that led him to his MotoGP debut in 2014 .