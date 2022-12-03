36 races contested, just two podiums conquered and one final season which ended in 16th place in the drivers’ standings with just 56 points conquered. This, summed up in quick figures, was the bankruptcy experience of two years lived by Pol Espargarò in the HRC team. The official Honda team, which until a few years ago was considered the culmination of every rider’s career, was a prison for the Spanish centaur from which to escape at the first opportunity, embracing his old KTM family again. Espargarò immediately seemed like a fish out of water inside the Japanese house. According to the Granolleres rider, Honda has a way of working “wrong” which does not allow a real step forward in terms of performance.

“The return to KTM? They have different ways of working. I think what I’m leaving is the wrong onereally – said Espargarò, as reported by the Iberian website AS, referring to the Repsol Honda team – but that’s their way of doing things. I’m not the one to tell them how to do things”. What hit the 31-year-old brother of Aleix Espargarò negatively was above all the season that has just ended, which began with a promising podium in Qatar but then developed into a endless series of failures. “For a year I felt like a factory Honda rider. This year however was really excessive. I had the same problems every weekend, every race, and I was really struggling“.

Increasing the dose, Pol Espargarò has even come to define his two-year period with the Japanese house a “waste of time and money for Honda“. “In MotoGP you have to keep improving and we kept doing things to be better, but we didn’t succeed. Or at least, I didn’t succeed“, he commented bitterly.