Pol Espargaro is counting the remaining days to be able to put a stop to his disappointing time in HRC. The Granollers rider arrived there at one of the worst moments in Honda’s history and failed to get the RC213V to go as well as he would have liked. He did not take anyone by surprise that he decided to sign with Tech3 and return to the saddle of the KTM, leaving his place in the factory Honda team to Joan Mir.

Since announcing his farewell to the Japanese manufacturer, Pol hasn’t minced his words when it comes to criticizing the team: “It’s from Qatar that I suffer. I have not received any updates since then, only work on tuning. You can improve the setup a bit, but when everyone is super fast you need new parts to improve. I didn’t get anything, ”he said. It’s not even about a lack of updates from HRC, which instead let Takaaki Nakagami try them.

The return of Marc Marquez after his fourth operation meant that he was once again the leader in development work and Honda switched to working almost exclusively with the Cervera rider. The Japanese manufacturer has decided to leave Espargaro and Alex Marquez, the two drivers who will not renew in 2023, out of the project.

A MotoGP season without new Honda parts

This is not even Pol’s first experience as a factory driver. In KTM he led the project for a newborn RC16, and was able to continue to count on the support of the team once he signed with Honda. The younger of the Espargaro brothers has shown himself unable to understand the reasons why Honda continues with such a restrictive policy. “Two years ago the situation was very different, even if you look at how Jack Miller ends the season with Ducati. They give him the best parts until the very end and he continues to count on the support of the whole factory, ”he said making a comparison with the other riders.

“Marc uses a different swingarm, frame and aerodynamic package from mine, he has a completely different riding style. Marc is Marc. He is always fast. Even under normal conditions, with the same package, it is difficult to compare with Marc. Now we have a completely different situation, I don’t want to complain, but this is the reality. He is used to riding with the slower rear, he has adapted very well. I have to adapt to these things, my driving style is very different from what Honda requires ”, he reflected.

Honda relies exclusively on Marquez for MotoGP

“It is very difficult to verify the data and compare it with what he is doing. It’s impossible, I can’t verify anything, ”Espargaro complained. This is why he questions Honda’s strategy: “I think you have to try something with both riders, in this way you have different points of view. If the new rider has the same problems as me, then they will know how to improve ”.

With conviction, however, he stated: “With this strategy only Marc will be fast, but not the rest of the riders”, he said, referring also to newcomers Joan Mir and Alex Rins, who will only have six days of testing to familiarize themselves with what for they will be a new bike. “I can’t wait for the season to end, I try to do the best I can to be as professional as possible. In the end it is my job, it is sad but it is what it is ”.