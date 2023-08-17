KTM has five riders for four bikes next season. With the promotion of Pedro Acosta to the premier class, the manufacturer of the “orange” bikes must make room for him and, based on the needs, this piece will take his place.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller are under contract for another year with the factory team; Pol Espargaró has signed a two-year contract with KTM to race with GasGas, this year and next. While Augusto Fernandez, who has only signed for this season, claims to have renewed and secured his place for 2024. A statement supported by Stefan Pierer himself, boss of the group, who ensured that the deal was concluded. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

“I have no idea, you have to ask them,” says Augusto when asked by Motorsport.com why there hasn’t been any announcement yet. “I have a contract”, the Spaniard continues adamant, even if today contracts are signed and broken. “We will see”.

“We know how this world is, but what I was told is that we have signed is that next year I will continue where I am. But I can’t say more, you have to ask them. In theory, I’m staying with this team and with these colors , but we’ll see what happens” said the Majorcan with conviction.

After being on the sidelines for the first eight races of the year due to the serious injury suffered in Portimao, Pol Espargaró returned to the last round at Silverstone, and did so amidst the rumors that see him in doubt for next year in GasGas .

“The rumors have always existed since I’ve been in MotoGP, but they don’t concern me, they came out of nowhere because I signed this year and next year, I have a two-year contract,” explained Pol in a conversation with Motorsport. com.

“In KTM, Brad, Jack and I are two years old, Augusto is one. With this, I’m very calm. I’ll be in this team in 2024, and this will help me grow. The level of the MotoGP right now is very high and you need some time and even more after an injury. Rumors are the least important thing to me, rumors are just that, rumors. I’m done for this year and next,” insists the Granollers rider.