Pol Espargaro was out of action for the entire first half of the season due to multiple fractures to his back and jaw in a crash during FP2 of the Portuguese GP, but made his return to Silverstone last weekend.

At the end of a mentally and physically taxing weekend, Espargaro completed both races and scored points in the grand prix after passing under the checkered flag in twelfth position.

Speaking to the media at the end of his comeback weekend, Espargaro admitted he was considering retiring from the grand prix before seeing several riders ahead of him pit for wet weather tires when it started to rain in certain areas of the track. .

“I’m done. Well, after 10 laps I was done,” he began. “After the first 10 laps I was completely burnt out. I think in the first 10 laps I found myself behind Augusto Fernandez and was able to follow him for the first few laps, and I think that was the problem. “I asked myself for some more and my body told me ‘enough, you’ve done enough’. I froze completely, my neck was completely locked, I couldn’t do more.

“I was thinking about retiring, but first of all I wanted to finish, then I saw some guys coming back when it started raining in the fourth sector, so that was a gift they gave me. So, I kept going and got some points.” She went on to add: “I’m a long, long way from where I want to be. Not being able to follow a slow pace is really a shame.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But I’ve already found myself in this situation with other injuries. Usually in the pre-season you stay two months without a bike, then you go to Malaysia and on the second day you’re dead, with only two months of absence and no injuries. I spent four months with huge injuries in the body. It’s normal, but this is a bad moment that I had to overcome. He arrived here at Silverstone and in Austria he will be a little better.”

Espargaro noted that the new weekend format, in which qualifying and the sprint race take place on Saturdays, as well as increased activities for fans, have been “stressful” getting used to, as it has left him less time to recover . While happy to be able to race again, he admits that his instincts as a driver still made him disappointed with his performance.

Asked by Motorsport.com if his comeback has been like he dreamed of it, given that four months ago he wasn’t even able to eat, he replied: “That’s the theory. The theory is that I should be very happy, I’m here, I’m running. But since we are human beings, we always want more and at the end of the race we ask ourselves: “How many seconds was I behind?”.

“And that’s a bad thing, but that’s okay. Getting back racing with this team is fantastic. I’m very happy. I’m tired because I raced, not because I’m recovering from an injury.”