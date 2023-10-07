Yesterday, GasGas Tech3 announced that Pedro Acosta will make his debut in MotoGP next year, taking the place of Pol Espargaro and therefore alongside the confirmed Augusto Fernandez.

For months, KTM had ended up in a situation of failure, having signed five riders, but only having four bikes available for 2024.

KTM had attempted to resolve the situation by asking for the two slots left free on the grid after Suzuki’s withdrawal, but Dorna Sports denied this possibility, preferring to leave the door open to the landing of a potential new manufacturer.

The Granollers veteran had signed a two-year contract for his return to the KTM group after two years in Honda, with the Austrian manufacturer supporting him in the GasGas-branded team for 2023 and 2024.

In the press release released yesterday by GasGas Tech3 it was explained that the decision to put Espargaro aside was agreed with the Spaniard, who should also carry out that of test driver among his new duties within the group.

However, the words of “Polyccio” were not present in the brand note, who entrusted his reaction to his social channels, however confirming the whole story.

“Hi everyone, as you know I’m not a fan of social media, but since I’m receiving a lot of messages of encouragement/support for Pierer Mobility Group’s news regarding our future, I wanted to clarify a few things,” Espargaro began.

“First of all, thank you very much for all the messages. However, I want to tell you that it was not a unilateral decision, on the contrary!”.

“It’s true that I would have liked to continue racing full-time in MotoGP, because I think I still have the speed to be among the best.”

“But the truth is that the step back that I will take next year, entering the test team and making several wild cards, is the result of an agreement between the two parties, given the contractual problems the group is experiencing at the moment and thinking about a long-term collaboration to make Pierer Mobility Group the reference in the MotoGP World Championship!”.

“I still have many races to compete this year and also in the future, and since I am one of those who believe that unity is strength, we will remain united to create a memorable season finale! Thank you very much!”.

Espargaro missed the first eight Grands Prix of the season after suffering a serious injury in an accident during FP2 of the Portuguese Grand Prix in March. Since he returned to the RC16, he achieved a best result of sixth place in the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix.