A few minutes after the start of the first free practice session of the Malaysian Grand Prix, Pol Espargaro went wide at the second corner of the Sepang circuit and, returning to the track, risked colliding with Johann Zarco, who had to make a maneuver evasive in order not to overwhelm the Spaniard.

The action was not seen live on international television, passing completely unnoticed, and it was the Frenchman who presented a complaint and Espargaro who was summoned to the Race Direction after the tests to give explanations and then return to listen to the verdict of the commissioners: a penalty of three positions on the grid for Sunday’s race.

In the images that can be seen on Motogp.com, the action is absolutely clear at first glance. Pol goes off the track and re-enters creating a really dangerous situation which, fortunately, ended without serious consequences.

However, the Honda rider wanted to contextualize what happened and, above all, explain what prompted him to get back on track so abruptly.

“I’m pretty angry. If you see the pictures, I’m sure you can understand the penalty. But there’s a reason why I got back on track so quickly and almost crashed,” Pol said at the end of the day.

The Malaysian one is the only track of the World Championship that does not have control areas for the track limits, for the simple fact that the edges of the track are in grass and no one goes to step on them expressly.

“At that point of the track there should be an area of ​​green painted asphalt, near the curb and up to the end of the curb, which would allow you to slowly rejoin the track. In other tracks in the world it is like this, but here there is only grass. “continued Pol.

“I had to avoid the grass so as not to fall and get back on track, so I just touched Johann. Apart from that, it was the first lap of FP1, everyone was trying the track and how to pass there,” recalled the Honda rider. .

“Also, the lap was canceled for both of us because of the yellow flag. When you consider everything, I’m the first to admit that it wasn’t good. We shouldn’t be doing this kind of thing, but you have to understand the whole story.” .

Pol’s anger was mainly due to the lack of reception of the Race Direction for his explanations.

“It’s the same thing as always, you try to explain to him that the good thing would be to go there to see if what you say is true, if the green zone ends at a certain moment. They would have understood and they would not have penalized me. But not. they do it, they don’t understand anything and penalize me by three positions on the grid on the second lap of FP1 “.

“I talked to them. I leave the room, come back 30 minutes later and they tell me they penalize me. They say it’s a bad way to get back on track, I say it’s okay, but did you hear what I said? They say: ‘We understand you, but it’s a bad way to get back on track’. That’s what it is, “resigned the Honda rider.

The summary is that Pol understands that it was a wrong action, but that it was justified by the design of the track and, therefore, does not consider the penalty to be right.

“I’m sure it wasn’t. The maneuver was not pleasant. It wasn’t beautiful, I don’t like it either. But to understand the maneuver you have to understand what happened. I explained it to him, I told him I was guilty. Okay. But what if I explain to them what happened? They should at least go there and check if I’m right or if I’m lying. They don’t go that speed on a MotoGP bike, so they should listen a little more to what the riders have to say . It’s a complaint I make, we all complain to the safety committee but they don’t listen to us. “

Logically, Johann Zarco’s perspective is the polar opposite of Espargaro’s, the French “warmed up” for the maneuver and went so far as to define it as “criminal”.

“It was close! I saw him go long, but I didn’t expect him to get back on track as he did,” explained the Frenchman at the end of the day.

“I was on a ride where I was trying to do well and I had to close the throttle to avoid it. We can’t close our eyes to these situations, because I know some people would call this behavior criminal, so I couldn’t say ‘let’s close this on. an eye ‘, because I was also afraid “, Zarco justified himself for having presented the complaint to the Race Direction.