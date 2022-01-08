The years go by, the generations of riders change, the grid is renewed. A pillar of motorcycling, however, is Valentino Rossi, who for 26 years gave a spectacle with masterful races and duels withtro its biggest rivals.

Uno of the last, in chronological order, was Jorge Lorenzo, five times world champion and teammate for seven seasons. They shared the garage for seven years, with frictions and moments that ignited the battle even off the slopes. It is the first time that a teammate becomes Valentino’s first rival Rossi. It is only the beginning of what will remain one of the greatest challenges in the Doctor’s career …