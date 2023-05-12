French Grand Prix 2023, the results of the MotoGP FP2

The chronicle of PL2

Jack Miller he confirmed himself in front of everyone, the only one under the 1’31” barrier in 1’30″950. Positive Friday for the official KTM team which has Brad Binder in seventh position who is also directly qualified for Q2. Miller preceded Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati, then the Pramac pair with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco to complete the top-5.

They close the top-10 and consequently the list of riders already qualified for Q2 Maverick Vinales, Brad Binder, Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. The Honda rider was the protagonist of a crash in the finale at the fast esse that closes the third sector, a crash without consequence for the eight-time world champion who had previously tried to follow Francesco Bagnaia without success.

Nothing to do for Fabio Quartararo, who worked for a long time on the race pace and then tried two time attacks spending numerous tires without gaining direct access to Q2. The Yamaha rider will have to sweat it out in Q1 against Luca Marini and Alex Rins barring a rain that would mix everything up. 18th Joan Mir after an excellent morning in front of Danilo Petrucci and Lorenzo Savadori. Timeless Raul Fernandez, the Aprilia RNF rider withdrew from the French GP after trying to ride following surgery to resolve compartment syndrome on his forearms.

The program

Tomorrow the third free practice session is scheduled at 10:10, PL3 which will precede qualifying: off to Q1 at 10.50, battle of 12 in Q2 starting at 11.15. The Sprint will take place at 3 pm tomorrowWhile the canonical competition will be staged on Sunday at 2 pm. For all the appointments in the premier class, of course, you can find the written report on FormulaPassion with the exception of the Sunday morning warm-up which will see MotoGP teams and riders on the track for ten minutes from 09:45 to 09:55.