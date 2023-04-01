PL2 times

The analysis of PL2

Another Aprilia one-two, but unlike the PL1s, the Noale manufacturer places Aleix I will espargaro in first place, with a great time (1:38.518) which takes him to the top of the charts. The Spaniard beats his teammate Maverick Viñales by 162 thousandths and 249 by Marco Bezzecchi. The Mooney team did very well, with Luca Marini fourth, while Francesco Bagnaia appeared more in management: sixth the world champion, at +0.426. Certainly, however, the Aprilia has got off to a better start: the RS-GP, on this track, could even have an edge over the Ducati. The Hondas of the LCR team also did well, with Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins both in Q2, Franco Morbidelli also in the top-10, a nice surprise that confirms the performance of the PL1s. Fabio’s black crisis continues Quartararo14th at +0.746: the Frenchman, furious back in the pits, will have to play the fight for pole going through the forks of Q1.

The live coverage of PL2

The program

MotoGP is back on track tomorrow afternoon, when it will be time for FP3 and qualifying, with the hunt for pole which will start at 3.50pm with Q1 and will get underway at 4.15pm with Q2, while the evening will be dedicated to the second Sprint of the season: go at 20. Sunday, at 19, the race, for another 25 seasonal points that will tell us more about whether the hunt for “Pecco” Bagnaia can be successful.