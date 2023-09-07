A few brand new Ducati jerseys under the arm and the joke to journalists: “I won’t give them to you, I need them for India and Japan”. This is how Michele Pirro introduced himself to the press on Thursday at the San Marino Grand Prix, in which he participates as a wild card with the Aruba colors before taking the place of the again injured Enea Bastianini for the next two races. The multiple Italian champion is ready to face his home race, which for him will be the umpteenth MotoGP round he takes part in this year.

Already in Austin, Pirro had replaced Bastianini and he will find himself doing so in the next two races (his presence as a wild card was already foreseen at Misano): “When accidents happen and you have to replace a rider, it’s never nice because we are colleagues and so there is esteem. Then it’s a Ducati rider and it’s damaging and a problem for us. I am sorry. Enea’s year has started badly and isn’t ending any better, but he’s part of the races. Here I will race as a wild card with the Aruba colours, I will try to do my best and replace him until he recovers. I understand what sensations he feels and what his state of mind is”.

With regard to replacements for injuries, the proposal was made to imitate Formula 1 by taking measures with reserve or third-wheel drivers, as they say in the top four-wheel category. This proposal does not find Pirro much in agreement: “In my opinion it is difficult to think that in our sport there are no injuries and accidents. We’ve seen a lot of riders get hurt in training, so there are these things. Since I’ve been with Ducati for almost 12 seasons, last year I was positively surprised by the fact that I hadn’t made a single substitution despite there being eight Ducatis on the track. There are times like last year where I only made the three wild cards. Years like this happen, this year due to various coincidences, Bastianini has lost more and I have to replace him. But we introduced the concept of having a replacement rider 11 years ago because I’ve always done so many races”.

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s also difficult to find someone competitive who can ride the MotoGP. In the end, you put riders in to make them lap and they also become a danger,” explains Piro. “A few years ago there was also the controversy. But I don’t think there is a formula that can avoid accidents. It is clear that Bastianini’s mistake was evident, but I challenge anyone to make decisions in thousandths of a second. We saw two episodes 100 meters apart, one had the misfortune of being hurt and Pecco was lucky enough to get little or nothing. He is part of the sport and you always have to hope that things get better ”.

In the light of this, therefore, is there an aspect that can be improved? The Aruba standard bearer clarifies: “The only thing I see as a driver that could be improved is: if you start badly and if you qualify wrong, it’s difficult to recover. As a driver, the starting position and the start itself make too much difference in this aspect. The MotoGP of now has also taken overtaking, which is a bit extreme, to a limit. So, as a rider I say to find a good position immediately because recovering many positions at the start can change the race”.

“If you had a little more margin or the possibility of making a strategy, you wouldn’t go so far as to say I’ll play everything at the first corner. Last year I did 300 meters here because Binder touched Zarco and four of us crashed. If there is the possibility of recovering, he brakes even a meter earlier. This thing here maybe for the future you can try to figure out if you can find the system. Gigi Dall’Igna has launched the proposal not to deactivate the lowering device, but to use it like the DRS in Formula 1”, he explains, re-launching the proposal of the Ducati Corse General Manager, who had imagined the use of the lowering device not only as departure but as an aid in overtaking.

The MotoGP has evolved a lot in a short time, aerodynamics are starting to take on an increasingly important role in development and this influences races and results, for better or for worse: “With aerodynamics it has become difficult, the aerodynamic effect it’s so impactful. When you have someone in front, the bike behaves differently, look at what happened to Bezzecchi at Silverstone. A few years ago these problems were limited, now they are all young boys. Valentino and Dovizioso studied more. The stakes of the first laps are too high”.