There is a lot of talk about Marc Marquez’s impressive debut on the Ducati. The eight-time world champion shone in the Valencia test, his first day on his new bike. He needed virtually no adaptation time to be fast and ended the day with the fourth fastest time, an incredible record especially given the fantastic sensations he provided.

However, it should be noted that many of his teammates on the grid, and those who now welcome him to the Italian brand, expected such a start from the driver from Cervera. This is the case of Michele Pirro, Ducati tester. The Italian, who in 2024 will see his presence on the track reduced due to the concession regulation which prohibits the Borgo Panigale manufacturer from having wild cards, expressed himself in this sense in an interview with his GPOne colleagues.

Pirro was quite confident in the abilities of a multiple champion like Marc, who demonstrated everything. Although there is something that caught his attention: the lack of complaints or aspects to improve according to Marquez, whose first sensations have leaked out recently, despite the fact that by contract he cannot talk about the tests, being still a Repsol rider Honda.

On the fact that he expected Marc to be so fast, Pirro did not hesitate to respond: “Leaving aside the fans for a moment, for those who experience this world closely it was indisputable that Marquez managed to find the right feeling with the Ducati, because he is a eight times world champion and a driver who has won a lot.

“It’s clear that the last few years have been difficult, but already with Honda he had shown that, on the occasions when he wanted to risk a little more, he was still among the fastest. Personally, it didn’t surprise me, on the contrary, it confirmed that “Our bike is versatile for all riders. I’m proud of it and we must be proud of the work done with all the guys at Ducati and of the fact that Marquez chose it,” he continued.

When asked what he said to Márquez during the test, Pirro revealed that the Spaniard didn’t notice many things to review after getting on the GP23: “One thing we said to each other is the fact that in 2016 he couldn’t come to Ducati, while now he has chosen a Ducati to win again, and this is a positive aspect. He didn’t say much, but what we saw, like his face, or the fact that he did about fifty laps without taking big risks , I think these are the best answers.”

“As a Ducati rider and tester, who has to convey information and sensations to the technicians, I was clearly concerned about asking him what things could be improved, and the sheet of paper was practically blank. There is satisfaction in this, because when I arrived at Ducati it was us having to copy the Japanese manufacturers, while now the situation is reversed”, he explained.

Pirro then took the opportunity to explain what he doesn’t like about the new concessions system: “It took us 12 years to get to this situation, we won two World Cups and not seven or eight in a row like the others, so we can still say a lot. What I’m sorry about is that this new regulation doesn’t give me the chance to be a wild card in the first part of the championship.”

“And it bothers me that those who have worked well in recent years are penalised, also because the wild cards were a reward for the test team that worked behind the scenes. We’ll get over it, but the thing to underline is that we have very good drivers. valid on our eight bikes and it is difficult to think of obtaining less than 85% of the points. On the one hand I have to hope that Ducati wins as many races as possible, but on the other I say ‘if we win a lot…'”.

Finally, Pirro maintains that there is not much difference between the GP24 and the GP23: “This year we saw that Ducati won with different riders, with different bikes. So, if you think that Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to win a race with last year’s bike without updates, and in the last few races he has always been fighting for the podium, it is clear that the difference with the 2024 bike will not be exaggerated. The sensations and feeling of the rider will make the difference. Di Giannantonio built the bike around himself and therefore made the difference.”

“The same goes for Pecco Bagnaia. The positive thing is that Pecco had the same basic feeling with the GP24 and the 2023 bike. He even considered them better, or at least very similar, and this was precisely the main objective we we were set, because in the last two years Pecco had had doubts up until Sepang. Márquez, like Di Giannantonio, will certainly be among the protagonists, but we hope that Enea Bastianini can also have a normal season, because MotoGP at the moment doesn’t give you nothing if you’re not at your best,” he added.