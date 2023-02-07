Ducati has been the point of reference for technical and technological innovation in MotoGP for several seasons. However, Gigi Dall’Igna’s men have also accustomed us to playing cat and mouse, always trying to wait until the last moment before the start of the World Cup to show all their aces up their sleeves.

A policy that doesn’t seem to have changed this year either, and even more so, given that we’re talking about the world champion team, which therefore already starts with the underdogs. Aprilia and Yamaha have already unleashed some juicy news in the early days of the Shakedown, while there is a sort of expectation in the Borgo Panigale garage, which in reality is also conditioned by the bad weather conditions found in Sepang, as test rider Michele explained Pyrrhus in an interview given to GPOne.com colleagues at the end of the second day.

“It’s hard not to bullshit. Avoid not being sure that what we’re feeling is really better or really worse, because we start from a good foundation anyway. What amazed me the most is that they’ve practically copied all of us,” he said Pyrrhus.

“They arrived here with many aerodynamic solutions, so it will certainly be a tough World Championship. However, we haven’t shown all the cards, otherwise by the time the first race arrives, they’ve already copied us,” he added.

Michael Pirro. Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Obviously, even if they will only arrive at Sepang for the actual tests over the weekend, world champion Pecco Bagnaia and newcomer Enea Bastianini also made themselves heard from Italy, eager to get on the Desmosedici GP23.

“I told them to rest assured, because we haven’t done any performance work yet. We haven’t compared everything properly yet, because with this climate we’ve done more than reliability tests.”

“We’ve tried to figure out a few new things and do some mileage on new material, but things have to be tried when you can push,” he concluded.

This is just a short passage from the interview with the Apulian driver. To read the full version, all you have to do is click here.