Call her from today Miller curve. With a ceremony that took place before qualifying, the Phillip Island circuit paid a great tribute to its driver Jack Miller, naming him curve-4.

The Australian, who will leave Ducati at the end of the season to return to KTM, has conquered not only the home crowd, but also the fans of Borgo Panigale, for his combative nature and the ability to play as a team always and in any case. Miller is currently vying for the title – although he has little chance of reaching it – and boasts four MotoGP wins (three in Ducati, one in Honda)

“It has been a long journey to get here in MotoGP and to be able to do what I have done. It is undoubtedly an honor for me to receive this tribute. With all my heart I thank everyone who made it possible, it’s a fantastic day“, These are the words of the Australian driver, not the first to receive this honor from Phillip Island, who named Turn-1 to Mick Doohan, Turn-3 to Casey Stoner and the straight to Wayne Gardner.