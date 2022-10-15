Marc Marquez continues to give positive signals. In fact, the Honda rider is in front of everyone at the end of the third free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, the one that decided the framework of the ten riders who have direct access to Q2 at Phillip Island.

The eight-time world champion, who continued to work with the advanced aerodynamics of the RC213V, set the best time of the weekend, bringing the bar to 1’28 “462, at the end of a session that saw a very tight battle for entry into the top 10, with the beauty of 17 drivers enclosed in the space of just 682 thousandths.

But pay attention to the Ducatis, because even on a track that historically was not a friend, the Desmosedici GPs showed themselves in great shape, occupying five of the top eight positions. Behind Marquez there is a great Luca Marini, author of a huge step forward compared to yesterday and able to go down to 1’28 “592.

In third position then there is Jorge Martin, who had commanded until a few seconds from the end, before giving up to close at 154 thousandths from Marquez. The other driver of Mooney VR46 completes the top 5, Marco Bezzecchi, who found a good confirmation after the good second time of FP2, ahead of Jack Miller by a whisker.

For the moment it seems a bit more difficult, especially in T3, Pecco Bagnaia: the vice-world champion finished eighth, even if in his case we are talking about a gap of 306 thousandths, therefore very small. Moreover, even on this track the world leader Fabio Quartararo seems to struggle a lot on the time attack, who only managed to get into tenth position with his Yamaha on the last lap, seriously risking having to pass from Q1.

Among the main contenders for the title, therefore, the one who fared best was Aleix Espargaro, who was good at bringing his Aprilia to fourth position, just 177 thousandths from the top. In Q2 we will then find both RS-GPs, because Maverick Vinales also finished ninth, right between Bagnaia and Quartararo. In front of Pecco there is the big surprise this morning, with Alex Marquez able to bring his Honda LCR to seventh position and then to Q2.

After being the fastest yesterday, Johann Zarco was unable to improve as much as the others and finds himself 11th, forced to go from Q1 for just 45 thousandths. The Frenchman of Prima Pramac Racing, however, is in excellent company: remaining in the Ducati army, for example, Enea Bastianini was unable to do better than the 14th time.

All Suzuki and KTMs are out too. The returning Joan Mir, despite having been faster than his partner Alex Rins (17th) and struggling with the difficulties in using the rear brake, finds himself only in 12th position, while the best of the RC16 is even in 16th position with the winner of the GP of Thailand Miguel Oliveira. Pol Espargaro is not faring much better, yesterday among the fastest and today 15th.

Then there is Fabio Di Giannantonio in 18th position, while Franco Morbidelli’s situation is disastrous, 21st at 1 “1. Disastrous because, despite an ankle not in order, Cal Crutchlow has trimmed him about seven tenths with the M1 of the RNF Racing, with which he occupied the 13th position.