If a good morning starts in the morning (or at night, depending on the time zone), Jorge Martin really doesn’t seem to have taken too long to turn the page after last Sunday’s sensational mistake in Mandalika, because his start was nothing short of sensational at Phillip Island.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider was the fastest in the first free practice session of the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, but he did so by over seven tenths of a second over his best pursuer, who surprisingly is Augusto Fernandez with the KTM by GasGas Tech3.

It’s true that the Madrilenian was the only one to fit the soft tire on the rear to print the 1’29″039 which hoisted him to the top of the time list. At the same time, however, he was also the one who It took him the longest to get under 1’30” at the start of the session, because he only needed 5 laps.

On the other hand, the start of the world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia was not easy, as he found himself only in 11th position, 1″4 behind. However, the Ducati rider was unable to complete his last run due to a more unique misadventure than rare: he crushed a large insect on the brake lever, which then became very slippery, forcing him to make an unplanned pit stop. But it is no surprise, however, that the world champion took it easy in the opening session of the weekend, even if in the end by trimming just a couple of tenths it would be in the top 5.

Going back to scroll through the rankings, it must also be clarified for Fernandez that at the end he used a new tire on his RC16, even if it was an average one. In third position however is the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, who is the last to have broken the 1’30 barrier. However, the Roses rider was the one who probably showed the best race pace, which It shouldn’t be surprising, because on paper the Australian track is very congenial to the RS-GP.

Fourth time for Brad Binder’s KTM, which however is starting to show a dizzying gap, given that there is already talk of 1″2. Identical gap to that of Johann Zarco, who precedes the Mooney-designed Ducati on the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati VR46 entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi still recovering from the operation on his right collarbone just 10 days ago.

However, there are five Ducatis in the top nine positions, because in seventh place is that of the other returning Alex Marquez, who seems to be struggling less due to the fractured ribs in India, which in Mandalika forced him to give up after the first day of tests. In ninth place is Enea Bastianini, who finished behind Jack Miller’s KTM.

The top 10 is completed with Aleix Espargaro’s second Aprilia, so so far it has been a complicated Friday for the Japanese bikes. The best was Marc Marquez’s Honda, which occupies 12th position despite the eight-time world champion also having a crash at turn 10. The other RC213V of Alex Rins also crashed at turn 6, which instead is 14th, also behind Pol Espargaro’s GasGas Tech3.

You have to go down to 18th place to find Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. The podium in Mandalika seems like a distant memory for “El Diablo”, who finds himself 1″8 behind, followed by Franco Morbidelli’s twin M1. Just as last Sunday’s fourth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, 16th with the Ducati of Gresini Racing. However, the worst placed of all is Luca Marini, 22nd and last with the Desmosedici GP of Mooney VR46.