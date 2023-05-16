Le Mans, Danilo Petrucci’s dream. This is how you could describe the weekend of the French Grand Prix, which gave the rider from Terni immense satisfaction from both a competitive and human point of view. Back in MotoGP to replace the injured Enea Bastianini, Petrux he enjoyed a fabulous weekend, without the pressure of expectations, but with a full heart for what he considers “a gift for what Ducati has done over the years”.

It wasn’t easy for Danilo to get back on a Desmosedici, which he found different from when he was riding it. MotoGP itself has become much more demanding even compared to just a few years ago, but Petrucci handled it well, even bringing home a few points in the long race on Sunday: “It was a very difficult race compared to Saturday, but the pace and the fastest lap have improved. In the end, apart from the first lap I was behind, I never took more than a second off the lead and that’s not bad if we think that I only got on this bike on Friday. I pushed throughout the race and gradually I understood the bike a little more”.

“I thank Ducati for giving me this gift. It was wonderful to race here again, with the Ducati in front of all these people. It’s something I never thought I’d do in my life and I’m delighted. I also got points, so I’m still on the roll of honor this year. I’m sorry for Pecco’s garage, which didn’t score any points, but there were three Ducatis on the podium and this makes me happy. I think it was very difficult to do more in two days” explains Petrucci taking stock of the Ducati weekend.

Engaged this year in the Superbike world championship, the rider from Terni returned to the saddle of a MotoGP bike this weekend, and on this occasion he was able to discover the differences between the Panigale and the Desmosedici. Furthermore, already knowing the prototype, he noticed the improvements and what has changed compared to when he was riding it: “They went to solve the engine delivery and the handling of the bike, which were the most difficult areas. From the first corner I took, I felt the bike was much more docile mid-corner. The transition between closed gas and open gas is practically non-existent and this is what makes the bike turn when there is no grip or the bike is leaning over”.

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At the same time, however, the impressive power of the Ducati hasn’t changed. I think it’s the best bike I’ve ever ridden in my life, I’m afraid I won’t ride it again, but I was delighted that I did. I got excited in the lap of honor. I’ve been on the podium three times here at Le Mans, the French public loves me very much and I was delighted to be here for a weekend”, says an excited Petrucci.

The human aspect is precisely one of those that the Ducati rider loves to underline, because the public’s love is a sign of what he has left over the years: “It was an incredible emotion, I was impressed the first time I put this sweatshirt and one approached for a selfie. I’ve seen that image for a long time, seeing it again this weekend was like doing a catwalk. It was a very different thing last year in Thailand, instead here, with this audience, with the team I won with, on a track where I won, it was a huge gift that life gave me. Today was like a victory”.

Petrucci is loved not only for the simplicity and radiance that have always distinguished him, but also for the great feats accomplished in his career. From the CIV to the Dakar, he has lived all kinds of experiences, throwing himself into adventures and giving emotions: “I’ve put four gears in my life. It was all a circle. When you’re a phenomenon at the CIV or in Superstock, you arrive in MotoGP thinking you’re a phenomenon, you find yourself double-crossed in the second race of your life and you say ‘MotoGP isn’t exactly what I expected. But little by little, fighting, I got from last to first and then with KTM I made it last again: I really did the whole circle! I’m very happy to have ridden a bike that won the world championship.”

However, now is the time to go back to fighting in the Superbike world championship, where this year he is engaged with the Ducati of the Barni team, amid various difficulties: “This is a great gift that sport has given me and which has given me the strength to keep going, like the Dakar did. I thought I’d do like elephants and go and die away from the herd, but instead it gave me the strength to race again, to go to America and return to World Superbike. I hope we can use something from this weekend to understand my difficulties in SBK, because I went faster here than in the Superbike races, so there’s something we’re not understanding on the other side. Now I have another meeting with Ducati to understand what can be done for SBK”.