Danilo Petrucci discovered he could return to MotoGP just under a week ago, and since then he has been preparing for what he considers a “prize race”. The rider from Terni, engaged in Superbike with the Barni team, was called to replace the injured Enea Bastianini in the French Grand Prix.

What better setting than Le Mans to return to racing in what you believe could be one of the last MotoGP races? Petrucci is grateful for this new opportunity, which comes just under a year after his last appearance in the premier class, when he replaced Joan Mir in Suzuki at Buriram: “I didn’t expect this other thing in my life, but in Last year I really did a lot of things. I am very happy and proud to be here. Last time I was here with Ducati I won the race. The memories are beautiful, so I’m grateful to Ducati for doing this.”

“It’s an almost impossible mission, because throwing yourself into the race weekend without having practiced or tested is quite difficult. I think it’s a little easier than last October in Thailand, because at the time everything was new with the Suzuki, apart from the track. At least this time we’ve already had a briefing, we have a setup, I know the team, the bike which has improved a lot compared to three years ago. I think the SBK riders are testing at Misano, but when they ask you to test the world champion bike, you can’t say no! So here I am!”, explains an enthusiastic Petrucci.

The rider from Terni explains in broad terms how the proposal came about, while he was busy with the Superbike race weekend: “They asked me to come on Friday during the Barcelona round. Pirro wanted to race in the Italian Championship, so I was the only one who had ridden this bike in the past. It’s quite crazy, because I’m in Bastianini’s place who won last year, while I won in 2020. It’s almost a sign, but I hope Enea can return to Mugello.”

Petrux is not the only one to return to MotoGP. In fact, just two weeks ago, it was Dani Pedrosa who made headlines with the wild card at Jerez de la Frontera, where he enchanted with an incredible performance: “I hope I can do like Pedrosa! But he is him, anyway he has already accumulated many kilometers on this bike in Jerez. For him, that weekend was like his own backyard. For me, Le Mans is something similar, because I’ve made the podium three years in a row, but I think the MotoGP riders are now very fast and it will be complicated.”

Danilo Petrucci, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Dani has taken over a bike that he knows perfectly, while Petrucci is back on the Ducati saddle, which he left at the end of 2021. However, he won Le Mans in 2020, so he hopes to be able to continue in that direction: “From as I understand it, we can use the setup I had here three years ago and the bike goes in that direction. Maybe because of my size, I was already on that path. Let’s say I’m quite confident that I’ll find a good bike. But I was already happy last year in Thailand that I didn’t finish last, even making two overtakes! It will be the goal for this weekend too!”.

“Fortunately, they still have all the data from 2020, as well as the driving position, which we can still use. So in the end it’s like my bike. Then I don’t know where the bike has changed, but I think it has improved a lot and I just have to do a few kilometers to understand how it has become”, explains Petrucci.

“I would like to test the bike in the dry to understand how it has changed. Then maybe for the physical condition I would prefer the wet. But I already know that Sunday afternoon I will be happy anyway. Every time I come back to this paddock they are all nice to me and this is the biggest victory for me. I don’t know how many hands I’ve shaken, it’s difficult to cross the paddock and this is the greatest result, to be loved by people”, explains Petrucci, who gives incredible weight to the human aspect.

However, an advantage for Danilo could be represented by the Sprint, to which he has already had to get used to competing in the Superpole Races in Superbike: “At first I hated the Superpole Race! The first two races in Australia and Indonesia I didn’t have fins, but because everyone hit me. But every race weekend the Superpole Race scares me, because I struggle with new tires and in the short race there is a specific tyre. Here, on paper, the same can be used for the Sprint and for the long race. I honestly don’t know what to expect, from the outside I really enjoy watching the MotoGP!”.

When asked if a situation like the one he experienced in less than a year, i.e. returning to MotoGP for a race replacing a rider on different bikes, could penalize him in some way, he replies: “I see it as a prize, a thanksgiving. Not only from Ducati who let me race with Suzuki last year and with them this year. In 2022 Dorna also got in the way, it was truly a gift that was given to me and one that I think has never been seen before. This year I think it’s a reward they’ve given me for what I’ve done and am doing at Ducati, even if I’d like to do more. There’s the risk of ruining yourself, because doing a spot race in which you finish 18th or 20th you think I’m coming because I’m old. Last year I thought this was the last MotoGP race and I think the same about this one. I’m taking it as an award trip to France. I hope to do well, but it will be difficult to evaluate what the results will be. I think this will be one of the last weekends in MotoGP, so I’ll try to enjoy it with a bike I’ve won on.”

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enjoying the weekend is perhaps the best interpretation for a Petrucci who in today’s MotoGP doesn’t feel he has room for the question of weight: “For the current MotoGP, I’m heavy. I don’t think I’m no longer competitive, at the Dakar I discovered that I know how to ride a motorbike. But more than anything, technically at the Dakar I had 4 liters of Camel Back and you felt the difference when you didn’t have it. Imagine me battling 30 kg with someone like Jorge Martin or Alvaro Bautista. I felt that 4 kg backpack, imagine putting on another 26. When in 2019 there was another tire construction behind it, I often set the track record here, at Assen, at Mugello. My weight in those conditions was an advantage, while Bautista had to go to Superbike because he was too light. Even Pedrosa, with that tire there, didn’t do what he did on Sunday in Jerez. Technically, there’s an explanation for what happened, but I think it’s back to what it used to be, meaning that lighter riders have more of an advantage. For me, who are extra large, there is little escape”.

The same problem is also affecting him in Superbike, where he reflects on the future. Does it make sense to continue? What Petrucci says suggests that 2022 could be the first and last season in production-based derivatives, before dedicating himself to the Dakar: “In Superbike I’m suffering the same, because with the new tire putting down that last second, I feel the tire c ‘is, I open the gas but the tire does not support me. We are working, we are trying to do, but in these races there has always been that problem. From the first lap we had that same problem. This conditions the races, I can’t start from the front because I’m not fast on the flying lap. At the start I suffer a lot of overtaking, then I start to catch up. Then it makes you angry, because in the final laps I get close to the podium group, but now I’m 5 seconds behind. I’ll see how it goes, if I see that I lose enthusiasm, I don’t want to struggle, I do what I can do with serenity. However, it’s something I faced several years ago that there’s not so much space physically for me on the bikes anymore. I’d like to go back to the Dakar to do it better, maybe there I have a little more room for improvement”.