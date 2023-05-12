Danilo Petrucci’s adventure in MotoGP began today: at Le Mans, the rider from Terni returned to the track astride the Desmosedici, rediscovering the old sensations of his period in the premier class with Ducati. Engaged this weekend to replace the injured Enea Bastianini, “Petrux” ended Friday’s free practice in 19th position just over two seconds behind the leader.

He is very satisfied at the end of the first day at Le Mans, in which he managed to find some good sensations despite a crash during the second session: “I thought worse! This morning I was very happy, a pity about the crash in the afternoon with cold tyres, I had a good feeling. I need to get used to riding this bike a bit, but I expected it to be more difficult”.

“We need to regain our automatisms, there are many more things to do, but I’m happy and I’m not far from the others. Before I crashed, I had someone behind me and so I’m happy. When I got on the tire I thought they had welded the suspension because of how stiff it is compared to the Superbike! Doing the race like this is crazy, but I wanted to try and I’m not far from those in front, so we can do something good”, explained the rider from Terni.

By now fully absorbed in Superbike, Petrucci was able to make a comparison with the Ducati he rides in the factory-derived world championship and the Desmosedici: “The engine delivery is more fluid than mine, I was surprised. It looked like an electric motorbike, open the throttle when cornering and it goes without realizing it, I think this is the area where they worked the most and it shows. But I still struggle a bit under braking, which is different. In the first two sectors I’m not too bad, I’m quite happy. This morning I was very surprised, I almost feel like the traction was too much, even if in fact it’s never too much! The bike has improved a lot in turning and stability. I don’t exploit the potential of this bike much, but it’s also difficult to get on it and go fast right away”.

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Back to the future for “Petrux”, who returns to wearing red after three seasons: “It seems to me a déja-vu, not so much when I do things, but when I see myself on television and I see myself dressed like this. Sharing the garage with a world champion and riding with him I didn’t think it would happen again in my life, I must be very happy. I don’t know if it’s my last time, but I’m delighted. I just wish I didn’t do so much damage, it would be a dream to get points, but we’re not very far away. I think it’s not bad for someone who doesn’t ride this bike every day!”.

“I’m very happy to see all this affection from people, because since I decided to leave MotoGP, I’ve had so many experiences… I think people identify with my difficulties and find each other because I’m the most normal and I make people understand that they can do it too. My best victory I think is that people are so good to me and happy to see me. I would like to do better for the fans too, I’m happy like this,” she enthused.

However, it is also time to think about the race, he will already be busy with the Sprint tomorrow. The weather will be key at Le Mans, where rain is expected. Right here in 2020 Petrucci won in the wet, but this year he doesn’t aim so high: “I don’t know, the last time I rode with these tires I had a Suzuki and we didn’t know anything. At least here we have a minimum of more data. I think I’m slightly faster, but I don’t think I’m ahead with the leaders. It takes time to adjust everything, before this morning I hadn’t done even a kilometer with this bike”.