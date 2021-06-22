‘It could have been worse’. This refrain is often played in an attempt to recover after a negative event. That’s what he must have done too Danilo Petrucci, who is going through a more difficult season than expected on his debut with the KTM of the Tech-3 team. The rider from Terni is looking for a renewal for 2022, a fratricidal fight with fellow boxer Iker Lecuona following Remy Gardner’s promotion from Moto2, already made official for next year.

In Germany in last Sunday’s race Danilo Petrucci fell to the ground after a contact with Alex Marquez, who also crashed. The ex-Ducati rider pointed the finger at Iker Lecuona for what happened, then on Instagram he looked for a positive side to what happened. “Unfortunate to be shot down by another driver, but lucky to still have his arm“, the pragmatic comment posted after Sunday’s crash in Stories by Danilo Petrucci.