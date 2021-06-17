In 2021 the team Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team it is not achieving the same brilliant results as in 2020, with rare exceptions. The departure of Fabio Quartararo and the arrival of Valentino Rossi did not help the team, who with the Italian driver constantly navigates in the rear. Franco Morbidelli obtained good partial results, but on the whole he pays for the technical delay of his now elderly bike, and due to some errors and unfortunate episodes he did not collect much in the first phase of the season.

However, the Petronas team is doing well economically, according to team principal Razlan Razali at Sportspromedia.com. “2020 has been incredible for us, but we are always attentive to the areas where we can improve. We had great results, excellent in the second year in the MotoGP category. Unfortunately, successes and advertising exposure do not always translate into more earnings. We have put in place some cost cuts due to Covid, but in 2021 we are financially strong and we don’t need to save“.

“We are grateful to all the sponsors who stayed during the pandemic year, it was tough. But since last year we have two new sponsors, including Monster and Green Power, which have given us great added value. Even though people are very conservative about sponsorships, we are satisfied with the global economic situation at the moment. As for the relationship with Yamaha, I think they are happy to have bikes in the top positions regardless of who manages them. Our relationship is developing into a virtuous relationship, it is not at all a relationship that sees us as mere customers“, Explained Razali.

The team principal did not speak of Valentino Rossi, on whom a decision regarding his future in the category hangs. If from a financial point of view, however, the team is healthy, it could also be worthwhile for Petronas a ‘young’ choice in the event of Rossi’s farewell, so as to be able to build a longer-term program.