Nine world titles, 115 wins, 235 podiums: these few numbers are enough to understand who we are talking about. Italian pride in the world, even after hanging up his helmet, Valentino Rossi continues to be acclaimed and loved. Speaking of helmets, the homage of the city of Pesaro could not be missing, which dedicated “the largest helmet in the world” to him.

It is a gigantic reproduction of one of the countless helmets that helped create the Valentino Rossi Legend. 3.6 meters tall and 5.40 meters wide, he weighs 400 kilograms and arrived in Pesaro on Monday morning. The veils were removed only in the late afternoon in the presence of the nine-time world champion, welcomed by a crowd to which he dedicated himself at the end of the event by signing autographs and taking photos and selfies.

The helmet was also a surprise for Valentino Rossi, who reacted enthusiastically to seeing it after the veils fell off at the presentation. The helmet itself was one of the representative elements of the Doctor’s career, as he himself states: “I like it very much. I loved the idea from the first moment. I have been a huge helmet enthusiast since I was a child, and he was also the one who brought me closer to motorcycling. After all, it was also the graphics that made me so famous ”.

The idea was born from Massimiliano Santini, who launched the proposal then created by the Extralab company of Riccardo Sivelli with the collaboration of four other companies in the Pesaro area. The mayor of Pesaro Matteo Ricci also attended the event: “Valentino thrilled millions of people around the world, and here the strongest heart beat, which has always believed in him: his victory was also the victory of this land. This is why we decided to pay homage to his career. And then we want to strengthen Rossi’s ‘pilgrimage’ in synergy with Tavullia ”.