MotoGP | Pertamina Enduro VR46: live streaming of the presentation

The waltz of presentations continues, after Gresini and Ducati Lenovo, today it is the turn of Valentino Rossi's team. New year, new sponsor, new colors: in 2024 it will be called Pertamina Enduro VR46 and today it will reveal the livery we will see this year. There is neon, as already announced on social channels, but how will it present itself?

We will find out today at 3pm, when at the Palacongressi in Riccione, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio will unveil the Ducati GP23s that they will ride in this MotoGP season. You can follow the event live via the streaming you see above. There are many expectations for both riders, with Bezzecchi continuing for the third year with Valentino Rossi's team, while for Di Giannantonio it is his debut in the Doctor's orbit.

Now all that remains is to find out what the livery of the GP23 of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team will be like, before seeing it in action on the track in February during the Sepang tests. See you later!