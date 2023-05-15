Alex Marquez had a Sunday to forget in the MotoGP French Grand Prix. The Spaniard, who was unable to finish the race after the accident with Luca Marini, had already been involved in another contact on the first lap, which was investigated by the marshals, who then decided to impose a penalty.

The Gresini team rider collided with Brad Binder in the very early stages, particularly at Turn 6. The action meant the South African of the KTM was relegated to the back of the field, so the FIM stewards announced they would review the episode after the race.

The result of the investigation is clear, Marquez has been sanctioned with three penalty positions for the next race in which he will take part (to avoid misunderstandings as already happened with his brother Marc in Portimao), specifically the Italian Grand Prix, in scheduled for June 11th. The reason why the stewards imposed the sanction is that the Cervera driver was “overly ambitious” at Turn 6 of the Le Mans track.

This is how the stewards explained in the note released on Sunday evening: “On 14 May 2023, during the MotoGP French Grand Prix, it was observed that at Turn 6, Alex Marquez was excessively ambitious in maneuvering with rider #33 ( Brad Binder), and which also affected #5 (Johann Zarco)”.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This contravenes the specific reasons given to the MotoGP participants and teams, it is considered irresponsible driving, causing harm to other participants. It is also an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM MotoGP World Championship Regulations”.

“For this reason, the MotoGP Commissioners Panel has opted for a penalty of three positions on the starting grid of the next race, in the Grand Prix in which the rider will take part. This next event would be the Italian Grand Prix, unless the driver participates in this race for any reason related to this incident.” This last sentence also refers to the fact that Marc Marquez did not have to serve his Long Lap penalty after the Portimao accident.

The Gresini team decided to appeal this sanction, but not having brought any new evidence, the Panel of Commissioners decided to reject it.