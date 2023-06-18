“Pedrosa is here”, exulted Guido Meda when the Spaniard triumphed in MotoGP. Since he announced his retirement from racing, Dani has become a point of reference for the KTM project and he also replies “present” at Misano. After the appearance in Jerez de la Frontera at the beginning of May, Pedrosa will also return to compete at the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

Appointment in September to see Pedrosa back in action, who performed well in Spain and closed Sunday’s race in seventh position in front of his fans. The KTM this year is proving to be the first opponent of a Ducati that seems unbeatable and this is also thanks to the Catalan, who is working hard to bring the Austrian brand back to the top.

With 31 victories and 112 podiums in his career, Dani Pedrosa is one of the “Fantastic 4” who put on a show, and continues to do so again this year, to the enthusiasm of many. For the Spaniard, Rimini will be the third wild card race since his retirement. In fact, he had already competed in the Austrian Grand Prix in 2021, which he finished in tenth position. We had to wait until last May to see him in action again, when in Jerez he dominated FP1 and then finished in the top 7, still showing himself in great shape astride the latest configuration of the RC16.

Not just the race, Pedrosa will also be on track after the Misano race for the usual mid-season tests. In fact, on the track dedicated to Marco Simoncelli, the MotoGP will hold a day of official IRTA tests in which the KTM test rider will take part, after having competed in the San Marino Grand Prix.