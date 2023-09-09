Six years after his last podium, in the 2017 Valencia GP aboard the Honda, Dani Pedrosa came very close to returning to it in the Misano GP, even if in the Sprint race, in which he crossed the finish line fourth, one tenth behind the champion reigning world champion and world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

In fact, there were moments in which the Italian’s Ducati slowed down the KTM test rider, who is racing as a wild card this weekend and did not want to endanger a rival who is competing for the title and who, moreover, he was injured due to a terrible accident he suffered last Sunday in Barcelona.

In the end, Dani’s fourth place was better than the sixth place he achieved in the Jerez Sprint, when he raced in the Spanish GP last April. Furthermore, the big difference is that back then Brad Binder finished first and Jack Miller third, while today the South African had to attack in every corner to finish fifth behind Dani and the Australian was not seen, losing a second on the lap to the Spaniard .

The return of Pedrosa, who turns 38 later this month, was compared at Misano on Saturday to Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA’s Bulls. “I can’t answer this question personally, it would be a bit presumptuous. What I can say is that now, at this age, if I stop to think about the day in which Valentino Rossi won his last race, at 38 years old, or Loris Capirossi, at the same age, at the time I, being very young, didn’t appreciate enough the fact that they were able to win at that age,” he said.

“Now that I have those years, that I’m racing again and that I’m competing with young people, I know that racing at the highest level with all these years is more difficult than doing it when you’re younger. There’s no doubt about it.”

And the Catalan’s excellent performance could have been even better, given that he finished within a tenth of the podium.

“I was on the bike and I thought: you have the podium there (laughs), but at the same time Pecco defended himself very well, he was on the inside and braked very late, he didn’t leave me any space. Maybe Binder, with his aggressiveness, he would have put the bike on him anyway, but I didn’t feel so free at that moment. I lost time and that’s why Binder caught up with us, but I’m very happy. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it tomorrow in the long race, but we’ll try.”

What is clear is that if instead of being a test driver retired for five years, Dani had been a regular driver this Saturday, he would have attacked Bagnaia for the podium.

“It’s possible, especially because he is more used to this type of action and scrum, and also because the championship is being played,” he said.

With the weekend that Pedrosa is experiencing in Misano, the impression is that the bike is there, now perhaps the rider is missing.

“The bike is improving, some things are missing. Today I did many laps behind Pecco and, even if he wasn’t at his best, I could see his riding style, how the bike works and how he uses it. I learned a lot about where , compared to Ducati, we can make some more progress and where we are already in place,” he said.

