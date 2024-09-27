KTM is preparing a new renovation of its structure in view of next season. This could include a change of role for Dani Pedrosa and the arrival of a new team manager to replace Francesco Guidotti, who despite a contract in force until 2025, will not continue next year as he has been informed.

One of the options evaluated by KTM was to offer Dani Pedrosa a management role. This Friday, the Austrian manufacturer’s tester, who alternates his work as a development rider with that of a television commentator, spoke to Dazn Spain about this information on the future of KTM: “It’s all decided, but logically I can’t anticipate any information before let Pit do it (Beirer, ed)”.

Subsequently, he was asked what Dani would like: “The thing I like most is riding a motorbike”, he explained, implying that he will continue to cover this role as a tester, a situation that could be compatible with accepting something more in terms of decision-making power.

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aki Ajo will be team manager

Having rejected Pedrosa’s offer of KTM team manager, the first option is, as already explained by Motorsport.com, that of Aki Ajo. The Finn, owner and director of the KTM structures in Moto2 and Moto3, would move to MotoGP working together with Beirer and Dani as a consultant for the entire structure.

Thus, Guidotti will leave his job at the end of the year, despite having a contract with KTM until the end of 2025, after the Mattighofen manufacturer informed him of his exit in due time. The Italian, who joined the Austrian brand from Pramac three years ago, is looking for a new team for 2025.