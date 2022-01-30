The ambitions of the KTM in MotoGP. The arrival in the team of Francesco Guidotti and Fabiano Sterlacchini is an unequivocal sign of how the Austrian manufacturer has decided to invest to improve its organizational structure, focusing a lot above all on the growth of young drivers. In this perspective, the promotion of the two absolute protagonists of the last Moto2 championship, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, will be inserted, who will constitute the new couple of the Tech 3 team representing a fundamental part of the project together with the official riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

It also strengthens the central figure of Dani Pedrosa, fundamental pawn in the development of the RC-16 in recent seasons. The Sabadell rider, who returned to racing a Grand Prix in the last championship three years after retiring, will continue to play his role as test driver together with Mika Kallio with the possibility – always open – of being a wild card at his discretion. . However, he will be much more present in the paddock as responsible for training pilotsespecially of the two rookies hired by the Mattighofen satellite team. “He is more involved than ever in our project, as well as continuing his work as a test driver” stressed the sporting director of KTM, Pit Beirer.