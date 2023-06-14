Dani Pedrosa retired in 2018 after 18 seasons in MotoGP, all with Honda, with whom he has raced in the premier class since 2006 after winning one 125cc and two 250cc World Championships between 2003 and 2005. The Spanish rider is currently test rider for KTM, with whom he raced two Grands Prix as a wild card in 2021 and 2023, proving that speed still runs through his veins.

In addition, this year Pedrosa made his debut as a commentator on DAZN, the platform that offers the championship in Spain, and the Italian Grand Prix was the second he took part in.

After the race, won by Pecco Bagnaia with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco on the podium, and in which Marc Marquez crashed on lap six, broadcast host Carles Perez asked Pedrosa his opinion on Marc’s reaction after the crash , as he had never seen such a gesture from the Spaniard: he opened his arms as if asking for explanations, as well as making no attempt to lift the RC213V from the gravel to try to rejoin the race (probably because the bike was quite damaged) .

“It is clear that the situation is starting to get, I would say, tiring. The pattern is repeating itself and I suppose it is something difficult to digest and to understand. We have to do some analysis and look for the reasons behind things and take it one step at a time” said Pedrosa.

During the program in which he analyzed what happened at Mugello, Dani was asked if he believes there is a single external cause and if in this case the finger should be pointed at Honda.

“I wouldn’t dare answer that question,” he said before recalling that the World Championship now goes to the Sachsenring, a circuit where Marc has won 11 times.

“It’s a circuit where he’ll be able to measure himself and the bike 100%. The team, the tyres, the whole package because it’s a circuit where he’s won ten times, he has the reference of which years he’s done better and which worse and how the bike and himself must behave to have the right feeling. He will see how far he is from that feeling and what changes he must make to find it again”, was his analysis.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez was then interviewed on the broadcast and gave his impressions of the race, explaining that he had problems at the start of both Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s long race. Precisely an aspect on which KTM has improved extraordinarily and has put the rest of the manufacturers in check, who don’t quite understand how it managed to take such an important step forward.

Precisely on this point Pedrosa asked Marquez: “We saw that at the beginning, at the start, it’s where you lost a lot, and in the first meters you lost positions. I don’t know if you made a mistake or if you really had a good start and the others were faster” Dani told his former teammate.

Marquez accepted the question with a smile: “Well, actually you know that as a rider we can’t go into details, but that’s where I had problems on the first lap. I actually managed to save him in the Sprint, but in the more intense heat (Sunday) there were more problems at the start, before getting into the first corner, and that’s why the riders started to pass me.In fact, on the sighting lap I was far behind, not because I wanted to, but because I had that problem and as a driver you started off a bit destabilized. I saved the situation on the first lap and then, instead of losing positions one after the other, I lost them all together and stabilized. I was angry because if you crash on lap seven or if you crash in twenty-first, like at Le Mans, the situation in the championship doesn’t change, but at least you do the whole race and get information.”

“It’s a good thing we have Germany now, let’s see if it helps a bit, although I’d like to get there a different way,” added Marc at the end of his speech.

And this is where Pedrosa’s assessment of Marquez’s words comes in.

“Kindly, the reading I take from the comments he’s made, which have been quite candid right now, because we’re looking at the present, is that the crop… they (Honda) are looking for results, people are expecting results. their results, but I think the harvest is not good because there was a problem when it was sown, and today what they are harvesting is not what they expected,” said the Sabadell driver.

