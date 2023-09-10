Only the Ducatis of the three riders fighting for the world championship, Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, managed to beat Dani Pedrosa, the Spanish rider who turns 38 at the end of the month and who retired in 2018, in the long race of Misano Grand Prix.

Pedrosa ranked fourth and was eagerly seeking the podium, which he had already come very close to in the Sprint on Saturday. But in today’s MotoGP, with the aerodynamics and all the lowerers “it’s clearly much more difficult to overtake now than before”.

After the top 10 in Jerez (7th) at the beginning of the season and after this new appearance, Pedrosa has no intention of racing again this year and, for the moment, has no plans in the future to do a wild again card. Furthermore, he once again insisted that he had no intention of returning.

“It’s nice to be back competing and performing well, but it’s not something I miss very much. I couldn’t give myself a rating, but I’m quite satisfied with the performance. I would give a very high rating to the team, who worked well and without errors,” he explained.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The feeling of the race was felt more today. In the end I thought that this was a race, the Sprint is important and gives points, but the real race is on Sunday, this was my feeling. Furthermore, today I was much more nervous compared to yesterday, because I could already feel it since the morning. I had a lot of fun, I had never achieved such a good fourth place”, he admitted.

And once again he thanked for the compliments and for the requests to compete again.

“I don’t think I’ll return at any time. On the other hand, you can see the problem we have: there are more riders than bikes, we don’t want to mess things up even more. I had a lot of fun, but everything has its time and I’ve had my time. More and more, now I enjoy the bikes from the outside.”

Dani admitted that he tried to get back on the podium: “Yesterday I saw that I had more pace than Pecco and I thought that maybe if I had made a good start I could have got on the podium, but it was difficult for me and even if I had more margin I didn’t succeed on Pecco.”

Interestingly, Dani received a warning for having tire pressure below the permitted limit, and was the second rider to do so after Maverick Vinales in Barcelona.

“I had a lot of problems with the pressure being too low, surely the team expected me to ride longer behind another bike, like yesterday, and I rode a lot alone, that’s why it didn’t rise that much. Certainly the calculations they were made for another type of race”, he dismissed the question.

Pedrosa retired in 2018 when he was at Honda as Marc Marquez’s teammate, at the peak of the Cervera rider’s career. Now, with the Japanese brand hitting rock bottom, Dani was asked if he were Marc what he would do in the current situation, where Marquez is still considering whether to honor his contract with Honda or break it and move to another team.

“It’s very difficult to give an answer, first of all because I’m not Marc. But there is also a history, with the team, with Repsol. I don’t know how things have gone in recent years for them to find themselves in the situation they find themselves in. Only he knows that. It’s a very difficult decision, considering he’s 30. I can’t say what I would do, because I’m not him, but I assume he will find a way to get his future in line.”

