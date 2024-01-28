Winter is the season where everything stops, the engines are turned off and we prepare to take the covers off the bikes and get back on the bike when the good weather appears and the temperatures become milder. However, there is always an exception to this rule and Dani Pedrosa gives us some twists… Snowed.

The Spaniard, in fact, took part in the “FAT Ice Race”, an event that connects motorsport with nature, driving the RC16 in the snow. He's wearing a suit and helmet, and he's getting on his motorbike, but the creases haven't been on the asphalt. The KTM tires were studded, thus allowing the MotoGP rider to ride on ice and snow, demonstrating his great skills.

Pedrosa himself posted on his Instagram profile a moment of the event in which he is busy making a curve. If the gesture is usual, the scenario certainly is not. The blue and orange “spot” stands out in the white of a typical winter landscape.

Dani Pedrosa won't have to wait long before getting back on track… The real one. Soon he will fly to Malaysia, where the MotoGP pre-season tests will take place in early February. The Spaniard will be called to test his RC16, as a KTM tester, and will continue his development work which has borne much fruit so far.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool MotoGP motorcycle tire detail