The Austrian Grand Prix brings us fully into the second half of this MotoGP season, which appears more competitive than ever: having reached the eleventh round of 2024, the official Ducati team arrives at the Red Bull Ring as a pursuer, with Pecco Bagnaia second in the championship, just three points behind the new leader Jorge Martin.

The title fight is renewed in Spielberg, on a track that has historically been congenial to the Desmosedici. Since MotoGP returned to race in Styria, the results have always been noteworthy and the reigning world champion arrives in Austria with fond memories of the last two editions: here, in fact, he triumphed in 2022 and 2023, having one of the most solid weekends last year, with pole position and a one-two finish.

“I’m happy to be back racing in Austria,” Bagnaia said ahead of the start of the weekend. “The Spielberg circuit is one of the tracks I like the most and we’ve always been competitive there in the past. In general, it’s a track where the Ducatis have always been very fast; therefore, I expect many riders to be able to fight for the top positions.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If up until Silverstone the objective was to maintain the championship lead, now the perspective has changed. From second in the standings, he aims not to let his direct rival Martin get too far away and, possibly, overtake him again: “Our approach to the weekend will be the same as always. Now the objective will be to try to return to the top of the general standings and then try to open up the gap in the Championship in the next races”.

It will also be an important weekend for Enea Bastianini, who arrives in Austria strong from his triumph two weeks ago at Silverstone, where he triumphed in both the Sprint and Sunday. With the victory in Great Britain, the Ducati rider from Romagna has overtaken Marc Marquez in the championship, taking third place and putting himself forward as a title contender.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Good memories of the Red Bull Ring also for Bestia, who in 2022 took his first pole position in MotoGP and this year has the goal of continuing to fully show his potential to remain anchored in the fight for the world championship: “I have always liked the Austrian track and it is certainly a ‘friend’ of the Ducatis. Here in 2022 I also took my first pole position in MotoGP. At Silverstone we managed to be fast right from Friday and qualifying also went better than in the past Grands Prix”.

“I think I can start again like this here in Austria and find the same sensations that allowed me to be so competitive in England. The feeling with the bike is there and we are working well so I am confident that I can do well here in Spielberg too. Now I don’t want to think about the Championship: the fight for first place is not realistic yet, but we will work hard to continue to be consistent and always be up front in the race”, says Bastianini.